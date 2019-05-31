Jazz At Lincoln Center's Free (and Almost Free) Performances, Cultural And Education Events Announced

Throughout summer, Jazz at Lincoln Center offers an extensive range of free concerts and cultural events for all ages, including Jazz in Times Square. Jazz at Lincoln Center offers special pricing for students year-round.

All events, unless stated otherwise, take place at Jazz at Lincoln Center, located on Broadway and 60th Street, New York, NY. For a complete schedule of Jazz at Lincoln Center programs, go to jazz.org.

SUMMER 2019:

BIRTH OF THE COOL - 70 YEAR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Listening Party Celebrating Miles Davis' First Career Breakthrough

June 12 | 7:00 p.m.

Location: The Agnes Varis and Karl Leichtman Studio at Jazz at Lincoln Center

On Wednesday June 12 at 7:00pm, a panel of witnesses and enthusiasts-including saxophonist Lee Konitz (the last surviving member of the original Birth of the Cool lineup); arranger/composer David Amram; trumpeters Ingrid Jensen and Keyon Harrold (player of all the trumpet parts in Don Cheadle's Miles Davis biopic, Miles Ahead); bandleader and Gil Evans expert Ryan Truesdell; and moderator Ashley Kahn-will play selections and display historical images from The Complete Birth of the Cool, engaging in a discussion filled with musical revelations and historical insights.

Cost: Free; no registration or tickets required.

JAZZ IN TIMES SQUARE

Concert Series Curated by Jazz at Lincoln Center

June 13-19 & July 5-25 | 5:00-7:00 p.m. *full schedule below

Location: Broadway Plaza between 46th and 47th Streets

Jazz at Lincoln Center brings New York City's hottest young jazz bands to the plaza, creating the feeling of an intimate club amidst the lights and sounds of Times Square.

Cost: Free; no registration or tickets required.

*Jazz in Times Square Concert Series Lineup:

Endea Owens AND THE COOKOUT FEATURING SHENEL JOHNS

June 13 | 5:00 p.m.

Lincoln Center's Emerging Artist of 2019, Endea Owens is a vibrant, up-and-coming bassist. She has been mentored by the likes of Marcus Belgrave, Rodney Whitaker, and Ron Carter, and has toured and performed with Jennifer Holliday, Jazzmeia Horn, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Steve Turre, and Lea DeLaria.

ALEXA TARANTINO QUARTET

June 27 | 5:00 p.m.

Alexa Tarantino is a jazz saxophonist, woodwind doubler, composer, and educator. She has performed at the Umbria Jazz Festival, the Kennedy Center, the Rockport Jazz Festival, and beyond in a variety of ensembles, including Sherrie Maricle & the DIVA Jazz Orchestra, Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, her co-led LSAT group, and the Alexa Tarantino Quartet.

HENRY CONERWAY III TRIO

July 11 | 5:00 p.m.

Drummer, bandleader, and composer Henry Conerway III has performed at The Atlanta Jazz Festival, National Black Arts Festival, The Kennedy Center, and more, he has and worked with such globally touring artists as Freddy Cole, Jazzmeia Horn, and Russell Gunn. Conerway also held several residencies with Jazz at Lincoln Center in Doha, Qatar.

THE LADYBUGS

July 18 | 5:00 p.m.

The Ladybugs' music features the dreamy, dulcet tones of voices and trombones and a repertoire of favorites from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s, infused with country, blues, Latin, and classical music. The band has received high praise for recent performances at the Kennedy Center, the New York Hot Jazz Festival, the New York City Winter Jazzfest, and the Catskill Jazz Factory.

SEAN MASON TRIO

July 25 | 5:00 p.m.

Sean Mason is an American musician, composer, and bandleader who interweaves through genres and styles. He is obsessed with the preservation of America's own democratic art form, jazz, as well as the potential of music to provoke unity, transform lives, and communicate love.

ONGOING SPECIAL OFFERS

HOT SEATS

Hot Seats, $10 tickets for select Rose Theater and The Appel Room performances, are released for sale on the Wednesday prior to the performance. All Hot Seats are available for purchase in person only at the Jazz at Lincoln Center Box Office. Maximum of two tickets per person; subject to availability. For the dates of qualifying Hot Seat performances, please call 212-258-9800.

Upcoming Hot Seat Shows:

PORTRAITS OF AMERICA: A JAZZ STORY

June 7-8 | 8:00 p.m. | Rose Theater

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis closes the season with a new collaboration bridging visual art and jazz composition. In co-production with Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, JLCO members have spent the past year exploring centuries' worth of American art, ranging from masterworks to lesser-known gems in the Museum's collection. Each musician was asked to select a single work of art as inspiration for a new original composition.

LATE NIGHT SESSION AT DIZZY'S CLUB

Doors open at 11:15 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday for Late Night Sessions featuring some of the most talented up-and-coming jazz artists, with jam sessions on Thursdays and Saturdays. Cover is $5 Tuesday-Wednesday, $10 Thursday-Friday, and $20 on Saturday. Student Cover is $5 Tuesday-Friday, and $10 on Saturday. Every Tuesday and Wednesday, Late Night Session is free for anyone who attended the Dizzy's Club 9:30pm set. For the full lineup, visit jazz.org/dizzys.

STUDENT DISCOUNTS

Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club offers special pricing for students year-round. Cover charge for students range from $5 to $20 with valid student ID. For more exclusive student discounts, visit jazz.org/students.

Jazz at Lincoln Center's 2018-19 concert season features living legends and the next generation of talent across multiple artistic mediums and traditions, all sharing their stage, experience, and vast generational knowledge. The season features 31 unique concert programs comprising over 90 performances in Rose Theater and The Appel Room, plus more than 350 nights of music in Dizzy's Club and an extensive range of education and advocacy programs for all ages.

Additional information may be found at jazz.org





