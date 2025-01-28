Jay Shetty To Perform At The Chicago Theatre In May 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jay Shetty, former monk turned best-selling author and acclaimed podcaster, will bring his ‘On Purpose Live Tour With Jay Shetty' to The Chicago Theatre on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 7:30PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 31 at 10:00AM CT.

Jay Shetty is a global bestselling author, entrepreneur, and award-winning host of the On Purpose podcast. Known for his mission to spread love, purpose and transformation to individuals around the world, Shetty is inviting audiences to the first-ever live, in-person version of On Purpose, featuring conversations with surprise guests, guided meditations and inspiring insights that blend ancient wisdom with storytelling to spark growth, learning and connection.

Shetty brings mindfulness to the forefront, creating a platform where cultural luminaries and some of today's greatest minds can be vulnerable and open in ways never seen before. Notable celebrity guests have included Michelle Obama, Oprah, President Biden, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Kevin Hart, Will Smith, Lewis Hamilton, Tom Holland, Kim Kardashian, Shawn Mendes, and Tom Hanks, as well as experts Mel Robbins, Ed Mylett, Dr. Joe Dispenza, Stephan Speaks and Dr. Rahul Jandial, among others.

In its debut year in 2019, On Purpose ranked #1 on Spotify in India and was featured in Apple's Top 20 Podcasts of the Year. Since then, this award-winning podcast has topped the charts as the one of the world's leading podcasts with over 35 million monthly downloads, ranking in Spotify's Top 5 Podcasts Globally and earning a spot among Apple's Top 20 Podcasts of the Year.