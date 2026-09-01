Photos: Rita Moreno Visits TITANIQUE on Broadway
The legendary stage and screen star stopped by the St. James Theatre and posed backstage with Jim Parsons and the cast.
Showbiz icon Rita Moreno recently stopped by the St. James Theatre to catch a performance of Titanique on Broadway. Following the performance, the EGOT winner posed backstage with Jim Parsons and other members of the company.
Titanique, the musical comedy that reimagines Titanic through the music of Céline Dion, currently stars Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Unsinkable Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, John Riddle as Cal Hockley and Layton Williams as The Iceberg.
The limited Broadway engagement is currently scheduled through September 20 at the St. James Theatre.
Photo Credit: Titanique on Broadway
Rita Moreno and the cast of Titanique
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