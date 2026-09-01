Krysta Rodriguez Joins Bradley Whitford, Tom Blyth and More in A FEW GOOD MEN on Broadway; Full Casting Announced

The complete cast and creative team for the first-ever Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin’s seminal work, A Few Good Men has been announced as the cast begins rehearsals for the production, which will play at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65th Street), starring Emmy Award® winner Bradley Whitford as ‘Col. Nathan R. Jessep’ and Tom Blyth as ‘Lt. Daniel Kaffe,’ in his Broadway debut. Check out photos of the cast in their first day of rehearsal below!

Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Arden, A Few Good Men will begin preview performances on Thursday, October 8, with an official opening night set for Thursday, October 29. The production will play for 13 weeks only through Sunday, January 10, 2027.

Joining the previously announced Whitford and Blyth will be Outer Critics Circle Award winner Krysta Rodriguez as ‘Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway.’

They will be joined by Stephanie Berry as ‘Judge Randolph,’ Nick Blaemire as ‘Lt. Sam Weinberg,’ Michael Braugher as ‘Cpl. Jeffrey Howard,’ Christopher Gurr as ‘Dr. Stone,’ Billy Eugene Jones as ‘Capt. Isaac Whitaker,’ Collin Kelly-Sordelet as ‘Pfc. Louden Downey,’ Shunté Lofton as ‘Sentry/Orderly,’ Michael Oberholtzer as ‘Capt. Jack Ross,’ Lavel Schley as ‘Lance Cpl. Harold W. Dawson,’ Thom Sesma as ‘Capt. Matthew Markinson,’ Daniel Velez as ‘Pfc William Santiago,’ John Zdrojeski as ‘Lt. Jonathan Kendrick,’ with Brendan Evan Behm, Alex Ekker, Drew Elhamalawy, Miles Fowler, Quentin Nguyen-duy, and Stephen Michael Spencer as ‘Marine/Military Personnel,’ and Peter Bradbury, Tim Creavin, Mahira Kakkar, and Austin Phillips rounding out the cast as understudies.

The creative team for A Few Good Men includes Dane Laffrey (Scenic Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), Joshua D. Reid (Sound Design), Japhy Weideman (Lighting Design), Cookie Jordan (Hair & Wig Design), Ricky Ubeda (Movement Director), Kate Wilson (Vocal Coach), and Gabriel Mann (Original Music). Charles Means is the Production Stage Manager.

Before “The West Wing” and The Social Network, Aaron Sorkin left an indelible mark on American storytelling with the breakout hit play A Few Good Men. This fall, the explosive courtroom drama returns to Broadway in a bold new production—sharp, thrilling, and relevant as ever.

Military lawyer Daniel Kaffee is known for his wit, charm, and uncanny talent for closing cases before they ever get to trial. When assigned to defend two young Marines accused of murder, his typical strategy is upended by Lt. Commander JoAnne Galloway, a sharp attorney determined to prove the men’s innocence. But the evidence soon leads them to a cover-up, putting them on a collision course with the entire chain of command.

Starring Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford (“The West Wing”), Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), and Krysta Rodriguez (The Addams Family), and directed by six-time Tony Award® winner Michael Arden (Maybe Happy Ending), A Few Good Men shows the cost of following your conscience in a system built on secrecy and obedience—and asks us to choose the truth anyway. Gripping, high-stakes, and ultimately hopeful, it reminds us that a country’s ideals are only as strong as our willingness to stand behind them

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds



A FEW GOOD MEN In Rehearsal

A FEW GOOD MEN In Rehearsal

lA FEW GOOD MEN In Rehearsal

A FEW GOOD MEN In Rehearsal

A FEW GOOD MEN In Rehearsal

A FEW GOOD MEN In Rehearsal

A FEW GOOD MEN In Rehearsal

A FEW GOOD MEN In Rehearsal

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