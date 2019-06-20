Javier Munoz and More Lead MTC's THE NEW ENGLANDERS

MTC announces complete casting for the world premiere of The New Englanders, the new play by Jeff Augustin (Little Children Dream of God) and directed by Saheem Ali (Sugar in Our Wounds). The production will feature Teagle F. Bougere (Socrates, A Raisin In the Sun), Patrick Breen (The Normal Heart, Next Fall), Crystal Finn (Kingdom Come), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In the Heights), Uly Schlesinger ("Chicago Med") and Kara Young (Hair Wolf).

The production is part of MTC's The Studio at Stage II - The Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series, and will begin previews Tuesday, September 17, 2019 prior to a Wednesday, October 2, 2019 opening.

Can you ever really live the life you envisioned? In a mixed race family, a teenaged daughter and her dads are all trying to find happiness. Eisa wants to be the next Lauryn Hill and is struggling to break free of her sleepy New England town where she feels hopelessly trapped. Her fathers are being pulled in different directions of their own, one trying to re-connect with an old love, the other clinging to the path he always believed would be their future.

Saheem Ali (Sugar in our Wounds) directs the MTC debut of Jeff Augustin's (Little Children Dream of God) newest play.

The creative team for The New Englanders will include Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Alan C. Edwards (lighting design) and Palmer Hefferan (sound design).

The Studio at Stage II has been partially underwritten with a major grant from The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust.

New and renewing subscribers can join MTC's 2019-20 season by visiting www.manhattantheatreclub.com/join or by calling the Clubline at 212-399-3050. Single Tickets for The New Englanders will go on sale beginning September 3rd.

In order to ensure that tickets to The New Englanders are affordable to the widest and most diverse audiences possible, MTC will price all tickets during the show's initial five-week run at $35.

To sign up for MTC's "30 Under 35" program, offering $30 tickets for theatregoers age 35 and under, visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/30under35/.

