Jason Robert Brown's COMING FROM INSIDE THE HOUSE Now Available On Vinyl

Today Craft Recordings and Concord Theatricals released the limited-edition vinyl for Tony Award-winning composer/lyricist Jason Robert Brown's spring 2020 virtual SubCulture concert featuring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean.

Coming From Inside The House (A Virtual SubCulture Concert), Brown's first-ever album to be released on vinyl, was originally recorded for a one-night video streaming event on April 27, 2020, and released on digital platforms on December 18.

Click HERE to purchase the vinyl, as well as stream or download the digital album.

"The first person I called to sing was Shoshana Bean," said Jason Robert Brown. "We are as simpatico as two musicians can be - where Shoshana breathes, I breathe; when I stretch, she stretches; when one of us flies, the other is the ballast. I asked if she would sing 'The Hardest Hill,' a song I had written specifically for her and which I had always hoped she would record. And then, nervously, I sent a text to Ariana Grande. I've known Ari since she was an astonishingly talented 14-year-old. We've gotten to make music together a couple of times throughout the years, and whenever it happens, I am struck by how comfortable our collaboration is and how relentlessly hard she works to get things exactly right. My text said, 'Do you know my song "Still Hurting"?' And her response was, 'Am I a person?' Ari was in."

The concert was originally presented as a benefit for the SubCulture staff and musicians from the Jason Robert Brown Artist-in-Residence concerts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown is joined by his family; multi-Platinum selling, Grammy Award winner Ariana Grande; and Broadway star Shoshana Bean to perform highlights from Brown's tremendous career, including Grande's stirring performance of "Still Hurting" from his musical The Last Five Years. Grande was featured in Brown's Broadway musical 13 and co-wrote and recorded "Jason's Song (Gave It Away)" on her Platinum-selling album Dangerous Woman in 2016. Bean starred in the 2018 Off-Broadway production of Brown's Songs For A New World.

The album also features a bonus track, the world premiere recording of "Nothing's Bigger Than Kong," a song that was commissioned for (but ultimately not included in) the 2018 Broadway musical King Kong.

Track List:

1. "Sanctuary" - Featuring Georgia Stitt, Molly Cate Brown, Susannah Brown

2. "Melinda"

3. "The Hardest Hill" - Featuring Shoshana Bean

4. "I Love Betsy" (from Honeymoon in Vegas)

5. "Still Hurting" (from The Last Five Years) - Featuring Ariana Grande

6. "All Things In Time"

7. BONUS: "Nothing's Bigger Than Kong" (World Premiere Recording)

The vinyl release will be celebrated with concerts at Feinstein's/54 Below on June 26 and July 12, 2021.

The album was recorded, edited, and mixed by Emmy Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Jeffrey Lesser, and produced by Lesser and Jason Robert Brown. It was mastered by Oscar Zambrano. Marc Kaplan of SubCulture served as executive producer.

Recent recordings released by Craft Recordings / Concord Theatricals include the Grammy Award nominated cast albums of Amélie (Original London Cast Recording), Carousel (2018 Broadway Cast Recording), and Come From Away (Original Broadway Cast Recording), as well as R&H Goes Pop!, The Ballad of Little Jo, Shaina Taub's Twelfth Night, Kerrigan & Lowdermilk's The Mad Ones, Georgia Stitt's A Quiet Revolution and Drew Gasparini's We Aren't Kids Anymore.

Jason Robert Brown is the ultimate multi-hyphenate - an equally skilled composer, lyricist, conductor, arranger, orchestrator, director, and performer - best known for his dazzling scores to several of the most renowned musicals of his generation.

His major musicals include The Bridges of Madison County, a musical adapted with Marsha Norman from the bestselling novel, for which he received two Tony Awards (for Best Score and Orchestrations); Honeymoon in Vegas, based on Andrew Bergman's film, which opened on Broadway in 2015; 13, written with Robert Horn and Dan Elish, which opened on Broadway in 2008 and is being developed as a Netflix film shooting in 2021; The Last Five Years, which was cited as one of Time Magazine's 10 Best of 2001 and won Drama Desk Awards for Best Music and Best Lyrics and later went on to be adapted into a film in 2015 starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan; Parade, written with Alfred Uhry and directed by Harold Prince, which premiered at Lincoln Center Theatre in 1998, and subsequently won both the Drama Desk and New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards for Best New Musical, as well as garnering Jason the Tony Award for Original Score; and Songs for a New World, a theatrical song cycle directed by Daisy Prince, which played Off-Broadway in 1995 and has since been seen in hundreds of productions around the world, including a major revival at New York's City Center in the summer of 2018. Future projects include The Connector with Daisy Prince and Jonathan Marc Sherman; an adaptation of Farewell My Concubine created in collaboration with Kenneth Lin and Moisés Kaufman; and Mr. Saturday Night, a new musical starring Billy Crystal, with lyrics by Amanda Green, opening on Broadway in 2021.

As a soloist or with his longtime band, Jason has performed concerts around the world. His ongoing monthly performances at New York's SubCulture have featured many of the music and theater world's most extraordinary performers. His collection How We React and How We Recover was released in June 2018 on Ghostlight Records. His previous solo album, Wearing Someone Else's Clothes, was named one of Amazon.com's Best of 2005. He has also contributed music to The Wonder Pets as well as Sesame Street; supervised and arranged the music for the Broadway musical Prince of Broadway, a tribute to his mentor Hal Prince; and wrote the score for the most recent Broadway revival of You Can't Take It With You.

Jason studied composition at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. He is married to fellow composer Georgia Stitt. Learn more at www.jasonrobertbrown.com.