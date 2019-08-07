Jason Robert Brown and Raul Esparza Add Second Show at SubCulture

Aug. 7, 2019  
Jason Robert Brown has added a second show with Raul Esparza at SubCulture! The pair will have two performances only on August 9, at 8pm and 10pm.

This concert is the 51st engagement in Brown's residency at the music venue. The landmark 50th performance featured Stephen Sondheim.

Purchase tickets to Brown and Esparza's second show at http://subculturenewyork.com/event/jason-robert-brown-with-raul-esparza2/.

Brown's residency at SubCulture has featured many guests, including Kelli O'Hara, Steve Pasquale, Norbert Leo Butz, Tom Kitt, Tony Danza, Laura Benanti, Cynthia Erivo, Tituss Burgess, Lena Hall, Ana Gasteyer, LaChanze, Shaina Taub, Megan Hilty, Eden Espinosa, Norm Lewis, Sierra Boggess, Mykal Kilgore, Betsy Wolfe, Shoshana Bean, Philippa Soo, Justin Guarini, Stephen Schwartz, Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel, Jeremy Jordan and more! Each performance features music from throughout Brown's career, along with new works in development.



