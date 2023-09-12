Jarrod Spector Joins HAMILTON as King George III Tonight

Spector makes his return to Broadway for the first time since taking his final bow as Sonny Bono in The Cher Show in August of 2019. 

Sep. 12, 2023

Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector will step into the role of ‘King George III’ in the Tony Award-winning musical, HAMILTON, beginning tonight, Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre (226 West 46th St). 

Spector made his Broadway debut at nine-years-old as Gavroche in the original production of Les Miserables and went on to play a record-breaking 1500 performances as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys on Broadway. He was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance as Barry Mann in Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, and recently starred in the MUNY’s acclaimed production of CHESS. HAMILTON marks Spector’s long-awaited return to Broadway for the first time since taking his final bow as Sonny Bono in The Cher Show in August of 2019. 

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now.  Featuring​ a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.   

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​®​, Grammy​®​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. 

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.   

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.  

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide.  The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.  

Patrons are advised to check the official HAMILTON website for best availability. www.HamiltonMusical.com

About Jarrod Spector

Broadway: Les Misérables (Gavroche), Jersey Boys (Frankie Valli), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Barry Mann – Tony Nomination), The Cher Show (Sonny Bono). New York: Hamlet (Hamlet). National Tours: Les Misérables, Jersey Boys. Regional: Piece of My Heart (Bert Berns – New York Stage & Film), Presto Change-O (Michael – Barrington Stage Co.), Roman Holiday (Irving Radovich – Golden Gate Theater), The Cher Show (Sonny Bono – Oriental Theater, Chicago), Bruce (Steven Spielberg – Seattle Rep), Chess (Freddie Trumper - Muny). TV & Streaming: “Halston,” “Wormwood,” “A Killer Party,” “The Kate” (self, in concert – Regional Emmy Nomination). Jarrod tours the country with his critically acclaimed solo concerts and duet performances with his wife, Kelli Barrett, and has released two solo albums. Jarrod grew up in Philadelphia, attended Princeton University, and trained at the Atlantic Theater Company. @jarrodspector 




