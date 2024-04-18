Japan Society Business + Policy Forum Presents US – Japan Conference: Navigating Business, Economy, & Technology This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Japan Society Business & Policy Forum presents: "US – Japan Conference: Navigating Business, Economy, & Technology" on May 2 at 2pm.

Immediately following Prime Minister Kishida's official state visit to President Biden in Washington D.C., it has become clear that the strategic U.S.-Japan alliance is more at the forefront of global politics than ever. Following a state dinner (reserved only for the closest U.S. allies) Biden and Kishida announced a range of moves intending to enhance economic and geopolitical initiatives in the Asia-Pacific region. Kishida's visit could not have come at a more august time with Japanese stocks soaring and a strong U.S. economy. As Biden works to solidify the U.S.-Japan relationship before the upcoming election, what will the economic effects of these robust new initiatives be?

Join the Japan Society for a half-day conference dedicated to an in-depth discussion of topics relevant to both the United States and Japan, covering key areas such as business, economy, and technology. This conference features high-profile speakers, including business leaders and leading authorities in the U.S.-Japan space. We invite you to join us for this enriching discussion that aims to deepen our understanding of the current U.S.-Japan landscape and foster stronger bilateral relations.

Agenda

2:00 - 2:30PM Keynote Session with Professor Haruhiko Kuroda

2:30 - 3:30PM Keynote Session with Mr. Takeshi Niinami and Mr. Douglas Peterson

3:30 - 3:45PM Coffee Break

3:45 - 4:45PM Panel Discussion on Technology

4:45 - 5:45PM Reception

Keynote Sessions

U.S.-Japan Economic & Business Outlook for 2024 and Beyond

Amidst the backdrop of soaring Japan stocks and a resilient U.S. economy, the business landscape in the United States and Japan is characterized by growth and promising opportunities. In 2023, the U.S. economy demonstrated robust growth, carrying forward the positive momentum into 2024. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei stock index soared to an all-time high in February 2024, propelled by optimistic expectations for strong corporate performance, surpassing the previous record set in 1989. As we venture further into 2024, questions loom regarding the trajectory of both economies. What lies ahead for the United States and Japan? How do global leaders perceive these pivotal markets? In this program, keynote speakers explore the current economic climate in the United States and Japan, and potential opportunities shaping the U.S.-Japan business landscape.

Keynote #1

Speaker:

Haruhiko Kuroda, Former Governor, Bank of Japan; Visiting Professor, International and Public Affairs, School of International and Public Affairs, Columbia University

Presider:

Merit E. Janow, Dean Emerita, & Professor of Practice, School of International & Public Affairs, Columbia University; Chair of the Board of Directors, Japan Society

Keynote #2

Speaker:

Takeshi Niinami, President & CEO, Suntory Holdings Limited

Douglas Peterson, President & CEO, S&P Global

Presider:

Eri Kakuta, Partner, PJT Partners

Panel Discussion

Technology Innovation in the U.S. & Japan: What's Ahead?

The past decade has witnessed remarkable technological breakthroughs, from artificial intelligence to robots to electric vehicles, sparking competition among nations to remain at the forefront of progress. As technological advancement accelerates, countries such as the U.S. and Japan must strategically adapt to these shifts to maintain their competitive edge. In which areas do the U.S. and Japan excel in terms of technology, and how can they leverage each other's strengths through collaboration? This program explores the digital transformation strategies of Japan and the U.S., discussing their stance on technology and innovation, identifying opportunities and challenges, and highlighting areas for potential cooperation between the two nations.

Speakers:

Linda Kirkpatrick, President, the Americas, Mastercard

Sidney Olinyk, Founder & CEO, Duco

Akihisa Shiozaki, Member, House of Representatives and Liberal Democratic Party; Parliamentary Vice-Minister, Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Japan

Moderator:

Joshua W. Walker, Ph.D., President & CEO, Japan Society

Ticket/Admission Information:

This is a paid event with advance registration required. Tickets are available for free to our corporate members. (Corporate member code is required to register for the event.) Please note that seating is limited and on a first come, first served basis.

Admission:

Japan Society Non-Members: $50

Japan Society Members: $40

Academic and Members of the Government: $40

Corporate Members (Corporate Code Required): Free, up to designated number of tickets; additional tickets: $40.

For tickets and information please visit HERE.