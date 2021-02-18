Jackie Hoffman Joins Bucks County Playhouse WORD OF MOUTH Virtual Storytelling Show

Broadway's Jackie Hoffman will be a featured storyteller in Bucks County Playhouse's "Word of Mouth" live stream, that debuts, Sunday, February 28 at 7 pm.

This month's edition of "Word of Mouth" will also feature storytellers Eric Woodall and Eric Rutherford, and is hosted by NPR's Ophira Eisenberg and renowned storyteller, Michaela Murphy, Bucks County Playhouse's Director of Education.

"What is storytelling? This is not a monologue or someone reading from a page. This is storytelling in its truest sense, connecting to another person and telling them a well-crafted story about something important that happened and potentially how it changed the direction of your life," said Ophira Eisenberg. "It's sitting down with a curious friend. In this instance, the audience becomes the room full of curious friends. There's a real authenticity about the dialogue and the interaction between storyteller and audience."

Tickets to the performance of "Word of Mouth: Fast Forward" are $15 and are available at StellarTickets.com. For complete details, please visit BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.

Well known to Broadway audiences for her scene-stealing comic performances, Hoffman gained a bigger audience through her Emmy nominated role of "Mamacita" from FX's "Feud: Betty and Joan." She was most recently seen onstage in the critically acclaimed Yiddish production of "Fiddler on the Roof" Off-Broadway. She can also be seen in Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix series "The Politician," and TruTV's "At Home With Amy Sedaris." A staple on television, Hoffman's numerous credits include "The Other Two," "Difficult People," "Gilmore Girls," "I Shudder," "Girls," "Six by Sondheim," "The New Normal," "The Good Wife," "Inside Amy Schumer," "Raising Hope," "Melissa and Joey," "On We Go," "30 Rock," "Starved," "Hope and Faith," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Strangers with Candy," "TV Funhouse," "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," "Soulman" and "Cosby." A distinguished voice actress, she has also appeared in the cartoons "High School USA," "Family Guy," "Dilbert," "PB & J Otter," and the film "Robots." In film, Hoffman has appeared in memorable roles in "Birdman," "Kissing Jessica Stein," "Decay," "The Sitter," "The Extra Man," "How to Seduce Difficult Women," "A Dirty Shame," "Garden State," "Legally Blonde II" and "Mo' Money." On Broadway, Hoffman has co-starred in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "On The Town," "The Addams Family," "Xanadu" and "Hairspray," for which she won a Theatre World Award. Off-Broadway, Hoffman starred as 'Princess Winifred' in the Transport Group's "Once Upon A Mattress," and received a Drama League Award Nomination for her performance. Her additional theater credits include "A Chanukah Charol," "The Gingerbread House," "Straightjacket," "Incident at Cobbler's Knob" (Lincoln Center Theatre Festival) and "One Woman Shoe." Hoffman has performed in regional theatre, as well in Chicago at The MUNY and The Sisters Rosensweig at The Globe Theatre. She starred in six revues at The Second City Theatre in Chicago, where she won the Jeff Award for Best Actress. Her solo shows at Joe's Pub have received critical acclaim. They include "The Kvetching Continues," "Jackie Five-Oh!," "Chanukah at Joe's Pub" (Bistro Award), "Scraping the Bottom" and "Jackie with a Z." In 2009, Hoffman received the Mac Award for Best Female Stand Up. Her show "Jackie Hoffman: Live from Joe's Pub" is available on disc.