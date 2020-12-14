JUST THE THREE OF US Album by Corey Brunish Now Available

Broadway Records announced today the release of JUST THE THREE OF US, by three time Tony Award winner Corey Brunish. The album is now available wherever digital music is sold and on BroadwayRecords.com.

Corey Brunish has been a performer since he was eleven years old and has sung with symphonies, on national TV and in the night clubs of NYC. He made his national recording debut singing the role of Utterson on the most recent Jekyll & Hyde CD, singing opposite Constantine Maroulis. He can be seen on episodic television on shows such as Grimm and Leverage. Corey is a three-time Tony Award winning producer, with 11 consecutive Tony Nominations since he began his producing career in 2012.

JUST THE THREE OF US is inspired by the birth of Corey Brunish's daughter Olivia. For the six months prior to Olivia's birth, Corey sang to her nightly. He knew she was listening because she would gently kick her mom, Jessica, during his serenades. After Olivia was born, any time she was grumpy or weepy or fussy, Brunish discovered that a soft verse of one of her favorite songs would bring an expression of wonder and serenity in very short order. JUST THE THREE OF US is a collection of those songs as well as original compositions. Brunish says "Olivia and her Mom have changed my life for the better in countless ways. Music is not heard only with the ears, but rather vibrates every cell of our being. This album is dedicated to them."