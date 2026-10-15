JUST ONE MORE THING Storytelling Show to Honor Blindness Awareness Month

Ronna J Levy and Tracey Starin have announced their upcoming Just One More Thing Storytelling Show on Wednesday, October 28 at 8:30 PM at Pine Box Rock Shop located at 12 Grattan St, (East Williamsburg / Bushwick) in Brooklyn, NY.

In honor of October being Blindness Awareness Month, the featured tellers are all vision impaired storytellers! Come hear stories from M Leona Godin, Eric Vetter, and Dustin D'Addato!

Audience members can also share their stories at this event. You do not have to be vision impaired. Come throw your name in the hat to tell any true, personal, 5 minute story. No theme, and no cover, because this is a free event. This is also a Halloween show, so there will be candy.

Just One More Thing Storytelling Show is a live open-mic and booked storytelling event held on the last Wednesday of the month.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 14 Hrs 44 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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