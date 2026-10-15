JUST ONE MORE THING Storytelling Show to Honor Blindness Awareness Month
Featured storytellers will include three vision-impaired performers sharing personal narratives at Pine Box Rock Shop in East Williamsburg.
Ronna J Levy and Tracey Starin have announced their upcoming Just One More Thing Storytelling Show on Wednesday, October 28 at 8:30 PM at Pine Box Rock Shop located at 12 Grattan St, (East Williamsburg / Bushwick) in Brooklyn, NY.
In honor of October being Blindness Awareness Month, the featured tellers are all vision impaired storytellers! Come hear stories from M Leona Godin, Eric Vetter, and Dustin D'Addato!
Audience members can also share their stories at this event. You do not have to be vision impaired. Come throw your name in the hat to tell any true, personal, 5 minute story. No theme, and no cover, because this is a free event. This is also a Halloween show, so there will be candy.
Just One More Thing Storytelling Show is a live open-mic and booked storytelling event held on the last Wednesday of the month.
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