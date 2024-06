JUDY GARLAND: A CELEBRATION 3 CD/2 LP Set To Be Released in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Trapeze Music & Entertainment Limited/Acrobat Music has announced the release on July 5, 2024 of the 3-CD 73 track album Judy Garland: A Celebration, selections of which are included on the first volume of an LP of the same name. Curated by Lawrence Schulman, the award-winning music producer, critic, translator, and author of the two-volume book Garland: That's Beyond Entertainment - Reflections on Judy Garland published by BearManor Media in 2023, the set is an overview of Garland's career, but also includes 12 new-to-CD tracks, many from private collections.

These unreleased recordings include overdubs from her 1956 album Judy, alternates, outtakes, rehearsals, and television appearances. The set has been restored and remastered including restorations and remixes by such audio engineers as Nick Dellow, who has remastered as well as repitched several tracks, and Brian Lee, who has done stereo remixes on a number of tracks. The CD and LP include new liner notes and a detailed discography by Schulman, as well as rare archival photos.

The CD and LP releases are available from all good record stores, Amazon, Oldies.com and mail order houses and www.trapezemusic.com.

CD TRACK LIST:

CD 1



1. BLUE BUTTERFLY (Johnny Tucker, Joe Schuster)

2. BILL (Oscar Hammerstein II, Jerome Kern)

3. BROADWAY RHYTHM (Arthur Freed, Nacio Herb Brown)

4. ZING! WENT THE STRINGS OF MY HEART (James F. Hanley)

5. STOMPIN' AT THE SAVOY (Edgar Sampson)

6. IT'S LOVE I'M AFTER (Lew Pollack, Sidney D. Mitchell)

7. (DEAR MR. GABLE) YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU (Joseph McCarthy, James V. Monaco, Roger Edens)

8. SUN SHOWERS (Arthur Freed, Nacio Herb Brown)

9. OVER THE RAINBOW (Yip Harburg, Harold Arlen)

10. F.D.R. JONES (Harold Rome)

11. I'M JUST WILD ABOUT HARRY (Noble Sissie, Eubie Blake)

12. COMES LOVE (Lew Brown, Charles Tobias, Sam H. Stept)

13. I'M NOBODY'S BABY (Milton, Ager, Lester Santly, Benny Davis)

14. FRIENDSHIP (Cole Porter)

15. DO THE LA CONGA (Roger Edens)

16. SINGIN' IN THE RAIN (Arthur Freed, Nacio Herb Brown

17. I'M ALWAYS CHASING RAINBOWS (Joseph McCarthy, Harry Carroll, based on Chopin's Fantaisie-Impromptu),

18. MINNIE FROM TRINIDAD (Roger Edens)

19. EASY TO LOVE (Cole Porter)

20. HOW YA GONNA KEEP 'EM DOWN ON THE FARM (AFTER THEY'VE SEEN PAREE)? (Joe Young, Sam. M. Lewis, Walter Donaldson)

21. EMBRACEABLE YOU (Ira Gershwin, George Gershwin)

22. THE BOY NEXT DOOR (Hugh Martin, Ralph Blane)

23. HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS (Hugh Martin, Ralph Blane

24. BOYS AND GIRLS LIKE YOU AND ME (Oscar Hammerstein II, Richard Rodgers)



CD 2



1. THE TROLLEY SONG (Hugh Martin, Ralph Blane)

2. MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS (Hugh Martin, Ralph Blane)

3. I MAY BE WRONG (BUT I THINK YOU'RE WONDERFUL) (Harry Ruskin, Henry Sullivan)

4. IN THE VALLEY (WHERE THE EVENING SUN GOES DOWN) (Johnny Mercer, Harry Warren)

5. ON THE ATCHISON, TOPEKA AND THE SANTA FE (Johnny Mercer, Harry Warren)

6. MY ROMANCE (Lorenz Hart, Richard Rodgers)

7. WHY WAS I BORN? (Oscar Hammerstein II, Jerome Kern)

8. CHANGING MY TUNE (Ira Gershwin, George Gershwin)

9. YOU CAN DO NO WRONG (Cole Porter)

10. I WISH I WERE IN LOVE AGAIN (Lorenz Hart, Richard Rodgers)

11. MR. MONOTONY (Irving Berlin)

12. A COUPLE OF SWELLS (Irving Berlin)

13. LAST NIGHT WHEN WE WERE YOUNG (Yip Harburg, Harold Arlen)

14. IF YOU FEEL LIKE SINGING, SING (Mack Gordon, Harry Warren)

15. (HOWDY NEIGHBOR) HAPPY HARVEST (Mack Gordon, Harry Warren)

16. FRIENDLY STAR (Mack Gordon, Harry Warren)

17. GET HAPPY (Ted Koehler, Harold Arlen)

18. YOU'RE JUST IN LOVE (Irving Berlin)

19. I'M IN LOVE WITH A WONDERFUL GUY (Oscar Hammerstein II, Richard Rodgers)

20. HOW COULD YOU BELIEVE ME WHEN I SAID I LOVED YOU WHEN YOU KNOW I'VE BEEN A LIAR ALL MY LIFE? (Alan Jay Lerner, Burton Lane)

21. MY SHIP (HAS SAILS THAT ARE MADE OF SILK) (Ira Gershwin, Kurt Weill)

22. SEND MY BABY BACK TO ME (Bob Hilliard, Milton DeLugg)

23. HEARTBROKEN (Phil Springer, Fred Ebb)

24. THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY (Ira Gershwin, Harold Arlen)

25. IT'S A NEW WORLD (Ira Gershwin, Harold Arlen)

26. MY MELANCHOLY BABY (George A. Norton, Ernie Burnett)*

27. ME AND MY SHADOW (Billy Rose, Al Jolson, Dave Dreyer)



CD 3



1. ZING! WENT THE STRINGS OF MY HEART (James F. Hanley)

2. MORE THAN YOU KNOW (Vincent Youmans, Billy Rose and Edward Eliscu)

3. WHEN THE SUN COMES OUT (Ted Koehler, Harold Arlen)

4. THE FARAWAY PART OF TOWN (Dory Langdon, Andre Previn)

5. IF I LOVE AGAIN (Jack Murray, Ben Oakland)

6. YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE (Oscar Hammerstein II, Richard Rodgers)

7. JUDY AT THE PALACE MEDLEY (Roger Edens, Jack Norworth, Nora Bayes, Shelton Brooks, Albert Willemetz, Jacques Charles, Channing Pollack, Maurice Yvain, Jean Lenox, Harry O. Sutton) *

8. COME RAIN OR COME SHINE (Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen)

9. COMES ONCE IN A LIFETIME (Jule Styne, Adolph Green, Betty Comden)

10. SMILE (John Turner, Geoffrey Parsons, Charlie Chaplin)

11. WHEN YOUR LOVER HAS GONE (Einar Aaron Swan) *

12. MAKE SOMEONE HAPPY (Jule Styne, Adolph Green, Betty Comden) *

13. THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE (Bob Merrill, Jule Styne)*

14. WHAT NOW, MY LOVE? (Pierre Delanoë, Carl Sigman, Gilbert Bécaud)

15. HOW INSENSITIVE (Vinicius de Moraes, Norman Gimbel, Antônio Carlos Jobim)

16. DIRTY HANDS, DIRTY FACE (Grant Clarke, Edgar Leslie, James V. Monaco) *

17. APRIL SHOWERS (B. G. DeSylva, Louis Silvers) *

18. MAYBE I'LL COME BACK (Charles L. Cooke, Howard C. Jeffrey) *

19. I'M OLD FASHIONED (Johnny Mercer, Jerome Kern) *

20. MEMORIES OF YOU (Andy Razaf, Eubie Blake) *

21. LUCKY DAY (Buddy DeSylva, Lew Brown, Ray Henderson) *

22. LAST NIGHT WHEN WE WERE YOUNG (Yip Harburg, Harold Arlen) *



* First time on CD 3 hours 41 minutes







LP TRACK LIST, VOLUME 1:



Side 1:

1. IT'S LOVE I'M AFTER

2. (DEAR MR. GABLE) YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU

3. OVER THE RAINBOW

4. COMES LOVE

5. HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

6. THE TROLLEY SONG

7. ON THE ATCHISON, TOPEKA AND THE SANTA FE



Side 2



1. FRIENDLY STAR

2. GET HAPPY

3. THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY

4. ZING! WENT THE STRINGS OF MY HEART

5. THE FARAWAY PART OF TOWN

6. COME RAIN OR COME SHINE