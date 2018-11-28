J.P Morgan Selects KING KONG and NETWORK For #NextList2019

J.P. Morgan has shared its top picks on what's next in its just released #NextList2019. In the "notable experiences" section, the list includes Broadway selections. This year, J.P. Morgan has selected King Kong and Network!

"The holidays and New Year are prime times for discovery and the J.P. Morgan #NextList2019 captures the spirit of the season with a selection of 12 of the world's most exciting and compelling new experiences and books," said Darin Oduyoye, Chief Communications Officer of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management. "We believe our clients will appreciate the wonder, spectacle and innovative storytelling that is exemplified by both King Kong and Network."

More than 15,000 J.P. Morgan client advisors from around the world were polled on their recommendations in the realms of theater, art, culture, cuisine, travel, and literature. Selecting from among the more than 3,200 nominations received this year, the curators of the #NextList narrowed the choices to a final 12 based on timeliness, quality and client appeal. This year's list includes adventures from Tokyo to Napa to New York's Great White Way. Additional details can be found at http://www.jpmorgan.com/nextlist2019.

"Bravo to J.P. Morgan for spotlighting new and innovative Broadway productions as 'must-see' experiences for its clients worldwide," said Charles Flateman, Senior Vice President of Marketing at The Shubert Organization.

The J.P. Morgan #NextList2019 picks are:

Notable Experiences

King Kong on Broadway (New York, New York). The legendary King Kong has returned to New York City-this time under the bright lights of Broadway. From Jack Thorne, Tony Award-winning writer of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Olivier Award-winning director/choreographer Drew McOnie comes a modern take on a story that has long had audiences gasping in wonder. The creative animatronics, puppetry, stagecraft and 14-person crew that bring the 20-foot-tall, 2,000-pound Kong to life has audiences roaring with excitement.

Network on Broadway (New York, New York). The master actor Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) electrified audiences in London as news anchor Howard Beale, who comes undone on live television in the theatrical reincarnation of the classic Oscar-winning film Network. He reprises his award-winning performance on Broadway this season. Using video simulcast images, the play challenges us to examine our own relationship to the 24/7 news cycle of our times - from broadcast television to invasive technology.

Mori Building Digital Art Museum teamLab Borderless (Tokyo, Japan). Art enters a borderless dimension at the Mori Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo, which opened in June 2018. A creation of the technology wizards at teamLab, the artworks that fill this 10,000 square foot immersive space are generated by a whopping 520 computers and 470 projectors. Phantasmagorical images move in and out of spaces, communicating with one another and reinventing themselves in unique physical and visual encounters.

Dakota Shy Winery (Napa, California). Just two years after its debut vintage at its new estate in Pritchard Hill, Dakota Shy has vaulted to the upper echelon of Napa Valley's Cabernet producers. Lauded by Wine Spectator in 2016 as one of the Rising Stars of California Cabernet, Dakota Shy has established itself as a winemaker of distinction, producing vintages in limited quantities to ensure quality and luxury in its handcrafted cabernets. Based on a vision of bottling the American Dream, Dakota Shy sources grapes from diverse, top vineyards throughout the Napa Valley that represent the arc of grape growing in the region-capturing the best of the old and the new so that its wines inspire reflection upon those things that are most important in life.

Opus Opera (New Orleans, Louisiana). Opus Opera sets the venerable art form free from traditional boundaries. This New Orleans-based company takes operatic voices and pairs them with other art forms, including dance and painting, and staging its performances in non-traditional venues like the circus. Among other productions in 2019, the company will be bringing back its popular "Circus and Arias," which combines "vocal chills" with "acrobatic thrills."

Laver Cup (Global). This newest championship on the global tennis circuit is focused on teamwork, great sport and cultivating a love of the game. Legends and rivals Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe lead Team Europe and Team World, respectively, each coaching six-person teams comprising the season's top players. While the competition is fierce, the Laver Cup is meant to o­ffer tennis fans greater access and a deeper understanding of the sport, with rotating global locations and dramatic matches with live commentary. The 2019 event will take place September 20-22 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Compelling Reads

Blitzscaling: The Lightning-Fast Path to Building Massively Valuable Companies by Reid Hoffman and Chris Yeh, Foreword by Bill Gates. Reid Hoffman has business startup credentials to rival the best of them. Not only is he a co-founder of LinkedIn and a founding board member of PayPal, he is also an angel investor in Facebook. In his new book, Blitzscaling, he once again partners with fellow best-selling author, entrepreneur and longtime friend Chris Yeh. Together, they use their hard-won wisdom to advise ambitious entrepreneurs on how to manage their businesses to experience and endure explosive growth. Using case studies from companies they have invested in and mentored, Hoffman and Yeh offer the latest techniques from Silicon Valley on navigating the chaos that comes from breakneck expansion.

Destination Art: 500 Artworks Worth the Trip by Phaidon. Most tourists visit top museums when on holiday, but Destination Art is a guide to a broader, more adventurous palette. Travelers researching trips from Australia to Zimbabwe will find suggestions that vary from lesser-known works of public art in city centers to remote works of land sculpture. The book offers a clear geographic organization and precise logistical details-including GPS coordinates, addresses, websites and symbols indicating the degree of possible access. Choosing among provocative new art experiences will be the hardest part of the challenge.

Experience by Michelle Kuo (Phaidon). Experience showcases the works of one of today's most influential and eclectic artists, Olafur Eliasson. The Icelandic-Danish artist is best known for large-scale installations employing elemental materials like light, water and air temperature to affect the viewer's experiences. But this book also covers his new media artwork-and all of it is captured with vivid illustrations and photography.

Leading Matters: Lessons from My Journey by John L. Hennessy. Humility-it's the first of eight defining traits former Stanford University President John L. Hennessy cites as core to standout leaders. A pioneering tech entrepreneur, Hennessy rose to become chairman of perhaps the most powerful technology company of our time, Alphabet, the parent to Google. Along the way, he won the Turing Award for changing the architecture of 99% of computer chips. Part memoir and part philosophy, Leading Matters uses each chapter to discuss pivotal lessons learned on Hennessy's journey from pioneering tech engineer to the "Godfather of Silicon Valley."

Thirst: A Story of Redemption, Compassion, and a Mission to Bring Clean Water to the World by Scott Harrison. Desperately unhappy at age 28, Scott Harrison left behind his high-flying life as a nightclub promoter to pursue something more meaningful. In 2006, he founded charity: water, and has since raised more than $300 million, bringing clean drinking water to more than eight million people worldwide. Thirst tells the story of Harrison's journey and how he built one of the world's most trusted nonprofits via high-impact programs aimed at one of the world's most pressing challenges-accessing clean water.

Together: Our Community Cookbook by The Hubb Community Kitchen, Foreword by HRH The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. In June 2017, a deadly fire broke out in the 24-story Grenfell Tower, a working-class housing complex surrounded by affluent London neighborhoods. In the tragic aftermath, the community came together to cook fresh food for families and neighbors. The cookbook not only features 50 recipes that encompass the cooking riches from immigrant families from North Africa to the Eastern Mediterranean, it also tells about how food can build and speed healing.

