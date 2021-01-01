Click Here for More Articles on RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL
JJ Niemann Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical premieres tonight at 7pm ET and is available On Demand for 72 hours!
In celebration of the premiere of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, JJ Niemann will be taking over our Instagram today, January 1! Follow along with us on BroadwayWorld's Instagram.
Want to know more about the Ratatouille musical? Check out our guide here!
JJ Niemann is a New York City based actor, singer, dancer, choreographer, and teacher. He is a graduate of Elon University's BFA Music Theatre program (2017). Most recently, JJ performed in the Broadway cast of "The Book of Mormon" and in the World Premiere of "BLISS" at The 5th Avenue Theatre. Other regional theatre credits include The MUNY, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Bay Street Theatre, Opera House Theatre Co., Artpark, and Grandstreet Theatre.
