JERSEY BOYS Concludes Las Vegas Residency

Jersey Boys is closing up in Vegas. The new residency at The Orleans Hotel and Casino, which opened in January, will play its final performance on Sunday, July 7. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the cast and creative team was notified earlier this week, with just fours days of notice.

“We are all incredibly saddened to have to say goodbye to this wonderful show. The cast is arguably the best to have ever hit the Jersey Boys stage and performs night after night with brilliance," commented Ivory Star Productions John Bentham. "The band rocks the house every night and the phenomenal crew pulls off the hundreds upon hundreds of cues and other elements flawlessly.”

The cast includes Joey Barreiro, Jonathan Cable, Tyler Matthew Burk, and Kit Treece as The Four Seasons. The resident cast features the talents of Joey Barreiro and Jared Chinnock (alternating the role of Frankie Valli), Tyler Matthew Burk (Tommy DeVito), Jonathan Cable (Nick Massi), Kit Treece (Bob Gaudio), Beau Brians (Joe Pesci), Carson Collins (Bob Crewe), Zach Cossman (Norm Waxman/Hank), Nichole Forde (Lorraine), Emma Kantor (Francine Valli), Michael McClure (Gyp DeCarlo), Sarah Pfeifer (Mary Delgado), Brennan Stylez (Barry Belson), Meghan Gratzer (Female Swing), Andrew Maguire (Swing 1), Dale Melancon (Swing 2), and Ryan Hurley (Swing 3).

Jersey Boys Las Vegas is a musical inspired by the life of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, the production is inspired by Tony Award-winning director Des McAnuff and Tony Award-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo. The musical has won 65 major awards worldwide, including Tony and Grammy awards. The story of The Four Seasons, from humble beginnings in New Jersey to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, is told in song, dance, and dramatization. The show premiered on Broadway in 2005, featuring many of The Four Seasons’ greatest hits, such as “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”