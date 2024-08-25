Ivan Enrique Rodriguez to Present New Art Song 'Mother of Exiles' at NYFOS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Puerto Rican composer Iván Enrique Rodríguez will present the world premiere of his latest art song, Mother of Exiles, at the New York Festival of Song (NYFOS) on November 3, 2024. This monumental piece, inspired by Emma Lazarus's poem The New Colossus, will be performed by baritone Gregory Feldmann and pianist Nathaniel LaNasa.

Curator Nathaniel LaNasa reflects on the concert's theme: "These songs trace ways we create our spaces and ways they create us." The program explores identity and place through music, with Mother of Exiles standing as a towering rhapsody reflecting on the theme of immigration and the search for belonging.

Program Details:

Mother of Exiles by Iván Enrique Rodríguez (World Premiere)

Uncoil by Joseph Rubinstein

Montreal Songs by Isabella Gellis

Rosalind by Hannah Kendall

and more

Event Details:

Date: November 3, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Rubin Museum of Art, 150 West 17th Street, New York, NY, 10011

Tickets: Available at https://nyfos.org/nyfos-next/

Cornelia Sommer's New Enchantments: Fairy Tale Music for Bassoon

Cornelias Sommer's latest album, New Enchantments: Fairy Tale Music for Bassoon, will be released on September 20, 2024. This enchanting collection includes Mamá María by Iván Enrique Rodríguez, a piece known for its emotional depth and cultural richness. The album promises to transport listeners into a world of imagination and artistry, celebrating the bassoon's unique expressive capabilities.

Album Release Date: September 20, 2024

Available On: All major streaming platforms

Eric Schultz's Debut Album Polyglot

Renowned clarinetist Eric Schultz is set to release his highly anticipated debut album, Polyglot, on October 4, 2024. This album features two compelling works by Iván Enrique Rodríguez: Sonata Santera and Críptico no 9: DAVЯTHAN. Schultz's virtuosic performances bring Rodríguez's intricate and emotive compositions to life, showcasing his technical mastery and interpretive skills.

Album Release Date: October 4, 2024

Available On: All major streaming platforms