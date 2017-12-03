It's a Big Sunday Night for Kristin Chenoweth; On TV and Honored at the TrevorLIVE LA Gala

It's going to be a BIG Sunday night for one of our favorite Broadway stars, Kristin Chenoweth. She'll be appearing on TV on the Carol Burnett 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, a new two-hour star-studded event featuring Burnett, original cast members and special guests, on Sunday, Dec. 3 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS.

At the same time, she'll be honored along with Tom Ford, receiving an Icon Award, at The Trevor Project's signature fundraising gala, TrevorLIVE, to be held Sunday, Dec. 3, in Los Angeles. Chenoweth then flies to New York tomorrow, to be honored by the Friar's Club in New York City.

TrevorLIVE LA, billed as "an irreverent evening of music and comedy" is the organization's annual star-studded signature fundraiser. The Trevor Project is the nation's only nonprofit crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization focused on ending suicide among LGBTQ youth.

Filming on Stage 33 at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, the show's original soundstage, Burnett will reminisce about her favorite sketches, Q&As with the studio audience, guest stars, her memorable wardrobe and bloopers, as well as the tremendous effect the show continues to have on television today as a true pioneer of sketch comedy.

The special will also feature original cast members Vicki Lawrence and Lyle Waggoner, costume designer Bob Mackie, as well as other comedians, comic actors and friends, including Jim Carrey, Kristin Chenoweth, Stephen Colbert, Harry Connick Jr., Bill Hader, Jay Leno, Jane Lynch, Bernadette Peters, Maya Rudolph and Martin Short, among others, who will join Burnett to discuss how the revolutionary series paved the way for them and impacted their careers.

"We are thrilled to recognize Tom Ford and Kristin Chenoweth for their fierce support of the LGBTQ community," said The Trevor Project CEO & Executive Director Amit Paley. "They are true role models for LGBTQ young people and allies, and we look forward to celebrating and highlighting their accomplishments. Tom is a philanthropist, creative entrepreneur, and artist whose accomplishments-first in the fashion world and later in the film industry-have earned him worldwide acclaim. Kristin has consistently and unequivocally voiced her support of LGBTQ equality and is a longtime supporter of The Trevor Project. The awareness and support Tom and Kristin bring to The Trevor Project's programs will help us save even more LGBTQ young lives."

"I can't believe I'm sharing company with the great artist Tom Ford," said Chenoweth. "We both have similar beliefs and come from a place that loves everybody. I've tried to show it to the world through my music, and Mr. Ford certainly does it through his designs and filmmaking. I can't wait to share such a special evening."

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Chenoweth has had a career spanning across film, television, voiceover, and stage. Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015 and received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daises" in 2009. In 1999, Chenoweth won a Tony Award for "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and, in 2004, was nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in "Wicked." Chenoweth has also formed a charity partnership with the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center (BAPAC) Foundation in her home state of Oklahoma, with her accomplishments being honored with BAPAC naming "The Kristin Chenoweth Theatre" in 2012. She can currently be seen in the Starz original series "American Gods," where she has reunited with executive producer Bryan Fuller in the role of Easter. She will guest star on TV Land's season 4 premiere of "Younger" playing Marylynne Keller, a former D.C. spin doctor.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

