Is THE WOMAN IN WHITE Heading Back to Broadway?

The Woman in White might be coming back to the Great White Way.

According to Forbes, the 2005 Broadway flop is considering a Broadway revival, inspired by a "more intimate" production at London's Charing Cross Theatre.

Managing director Steven M. Levy told Forbes: "There are a number of producers that are 'circling the runway' pending the outcome of this production. The future, if successful, will be a U.K. tour, followed by a run in a West End theatre. If successful, a Broadway production would presumably follow."

The Woman in White is a musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Zippel with a book by Charlotte Jones, based on the novel The Woman in White written by Wilkie Collins. It ran for nineteen months in the West End and three months on Broadway, making it one of Lloyd Webber's shortest-running shows at just 109 performances. The original Broadway cast featured Michael Ball, Maria Friedman, and Jill Paice.





