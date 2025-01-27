Irene Michaels Will Perform at FIRE AID NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FENIX360 has announced an evening of music, and hope on behalf of Fire Aid NYC featuring music, love and hope and Indie Artist entertainment to be held @ Chelsea Table & Stage on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 6:00PM. This unique and positive fundraiser will benefit Creative Visions Foundation, a Los Angeles based NGO and a hub for creative activism-the transformative power of storytelling to raise awareness of critical issues and drive positive change.

Award winning House Music Tribeca/Trax Recording Artist Irene Michaels will be one of the featured independent performers that night. She will be joined by artists including: Kylie Marshall, Kervin Maziles, Kevkeys-Trakformaz, Bria Lee, Arizona Lindsay and headlining with Shari Schorr.

Irene will be performing her hit song "I Like Rain" which won Best Song of the Year at the Josie Music Awards 2023, the Get Out Magazine Awards 2023 and most recently the BroadWayWorld Cabaret NYC Award 2025 for Best Independent Artist and for "Pause the World For Peace" Special Events Award for her performance at Times Square on the U.N.'s 40th Anniversary of International Peace Day.

A suggested minimum donation of $50 is requested, with special consideration for artists. All contributions directly support Creative Visions' fire recovery and rebuilding efforts.