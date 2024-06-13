International Pride Orchestra To Kick Off New York Pride Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The International Pride Orchestra will make its East Coast debut with a Pride Celebration Concert at the Manhattan School of Music on Thursday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. This highly anticipated event will showcase a unique blend of classical music, comedy, and drag performance, headlined by the celebrated New York drag performer and violinist Thorgy Thor, and hosted by the legendary Peaches Christ.

“Dressed to express” in everything from full military uniform to couture drag, this special orchestra of 80 musicians hails from more than 32 states across the U.S. and several countries abroad. This group of professional and community musicians, music educators, and members of queer ensembles come together to both celebrate community and raise funds for LGBTQ+ causes.

Sharing the vision behind the orchestra, IPO founder and director Michael Roest said: “We aim to create a powerful and positive representation of the queer community through music. We want to show the world who we are, celebrate our queer identities, and amplify the work of organizations doing important work for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Roest added: “For this concert, IPO is proudly partnering with SAGE, an incredible organization that provides services and advocacy for LGBTQ+ elders.” During the performance, the NYC (dis)Order of Sisters will help collect donations, with all proceeds benefiting SAGE.

Joining the orchestra in supporting SAGE will be drag performer Thorgy Thor. Dubbed the “Queen of Classical Music” and known for her standout appearances on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 and All Stars Season 3, Thorgy Thor has collaborated with top orchestras including the Boston Symphony, in addition to leading her very own “Thorchestra.” Thorgy's appearance as violin soloist with the IPO promises to be a thrilling fusion of classical and camp.

Peaches Christ, the San Francisco-based drag performer, filmmaker, and self-described cult leader, will serve as the concert's host. Notably the drag mother of Jinkx Monsoon and Bob the Drag Queen, Peaches has performed with major orchestras such as the San Francisco Symphony and at prestigious venues including London's Royal Albert Hall. She previously hosted the IPO's inaugural concert in San Francisco and is returning by popular demand.

Roest will share the podium with two distinguished conductors: Robert Moody, Music Director of the Memphis Symphony and Arizona MusicFest, and recently named Equilibrium Young Artist Elinor Rufeizen. The concert will feature works by Joan Tower, Benjamin Britten, Mason Bates, and Leonard Bernstein.

This pride celebration concert will mark the culmination of a weeklong festival, during which musicians will engage in daily rehearsals, community building, and social mixers in queer spaces throughout New York City. As part of their residency in NYC, IPO musicians will also perform a private chamber concert for the SAGE community.

Tickets to this historic event are $40, guests are also invited to make an additional donation to SAGE.

Formed in 2022, the International Pride Orchestra aims to unite LGBTQ+ musicians worldwide and support LGBTQ+ causes. Each year, a different host city is chosen to host an IPO Pride Celebration Concert, fostering new partnerships and continuing to build a global network of queer musicians.