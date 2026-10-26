International Human Rights Art Festival to Present 60 Performances

The International Human Rights Art Festival (IHRAF), the founding and signature event of the growing International Human Rights Art Movement, has announced its complete program including 12 performance blocks from December 7–13, 2026, at wild project (195 E. 3rd Street, New York, NY 10009). Tickets ($25) are available for purchase here.

'The United States has gone through — is going through — a stress test to our democracy unlike anything we have experienced in more than 150 years. Our organization (International Human Rights Art Movement, presenter of the International Human Rights Art Festival) has leaned into this moment, standing firm for the values that we believed 'made America great': human rights and social justice, equally for all; open arms for the world's 'tired, poor, and huddled masses yearning to breathe free' (inscription on the Statue of Liberty); and an economy that works for everyone. This year's IHRAF Festival is a continuation of our commitment - and that of our artists: stand courageously for the highest ideals, regardless of the consequences.' Tom Block (Founder and Executive Director)

The Full Program

Monday December 7 - 7:00 PM - Short Play Festival

Free the Bag by Free the Bag Productions

They Seem Invincible by Kate Gill

Before The Sun Goes Down by Aidan King

Voices in the Trees by Reginald T. Jackson

Side Effects by Charles Day

What's Love Got To Do With It? by Meghan Duffy

Tuesday December 8 - 7:00 PM - Celebration of LGBTQIA+

Stand Up by Neil Davis

Sappho's Hum by Sapphic Star Productions

SAT by Katie Corrao with KTCO The Company

Horatio's Silence by Chima Chikazunga

Undercut by Jo Ratnik

Ashtanayikas - The Eight Female Experiences by Aasish Cherukupalli

Wednesday December 9 - 7:00 PM - Celebration of Women

I'm That Witch by GPC Entertainment

TRAD-itional by Michole Biancosino, Dana Jacks & Jordan Henry

Gilded Grit: Women Up Against the Grain by Erica Johnson, Majerly Creative Media

Open Letter by Melis Yesiller

Wednesday December 9 - 8:30 PM - Celebration of Human Rights

Every Chance to Heal by Rich AB/Every Day We Rich

Must've Been the Devil by Eryn Barnes

For You My Profundo Amor by Murilo Oliboni

Cut from the Same by Flow by Lian and Tina Bararian

Play About Demons by Mariposa Coalson

Thursday December 10 - 7:00 PM - Celebration of Immigration

Death by 9 to 5 by Something From Abroad

Polyharmony by Jane Wong

Listen to Your Mother (excerpts) by Anabella Lenzu/DanceDrama

Maestrale by Emanuele Fiore

Thursday December 10 - 8:30 PM - Celebration of Becoming

Strange Home by PitsiRa YaMabala

Soft In A Spicy World by Lalit Sritara & Trevor Lanford

Vamp by karley wasaff

Dummy by Katelyn Seyl

Your Queen Presents: Petrus by Edu Díaz

Friday December 11 - 7:00 PM - Civil Disobedience, Curated event by Dakota Silvey

Born Under Punches by Dakota Silvey

Fascists's got no paint left by Arseniy Fariatiev

Friday December 11 - 8:30 PM - Everything Is Under Control, Curated event by ArteEast

badan mī āshoobad (the body agitates) by Melika Abikenari

TBA by Atıf Akın

Atomi Daamaki Wali Mohabbat (The Atomically Explosive Love) by Umber Majeed

Maintenance Methods by E Rady

Saturday December 12 - 3:00 PM - Curated event by Mare Nostrum Elements

already gone by spacejunk dance

NamaSteady by Eddy Lathan

I Would Have Kept Your Name by Mar Talavera-Tejeda

Saturday December 12 - 7:00 PM - And Scene, Curated event by Mick Szal

New York top improvisers and actors from Broadway, TV and beyond perform in scenes from Mammet to Moliere and everything in between. The actors can't deviate from their lines and the improvisers will improvise with no prior knowledge of the scenes.

Sunday December 13 - 3:00 PM - Short Performance Festival

Between the Frame and the Body by Stacey Larkins

Rise For The Earth by International American Ballet

Unnamed, Untitled, Unidentified by Steph Prizhitomsky

Borderland (Exhibit A) by Alessia Palanti

My Last #Adventure by Katie Nisa and Judith Ruskay Rabinor

Plastic Ocean by LLMoves/ Lindsey L. Miller

Sunday December 13 - 7:00 PM - Purposeful Bodies Together in Hope, Curated event by BodyStories: Teresa Fellion

Mantises Are Flipping | W.3 Fault Line by BodyStories: Teresa Fellion Dance

Days of Awe (excerpt) by Heidi Latsky Dance

how hard will you hold me? by SAXYN Dance Works

Blk Vortex by Renegade Performance Group

The Soul Of Water by Cypress and Comet

Rice + Peas by Movement of the People Company

Tom Block (Founder and Executive Director) is a 50-times produced playwright, author of thirteen books, and 25+ year exhibiting visual artist. He has had his plays produced, shown his artwork and spoken about his ideas throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Turkey, and the Middle East. Tom founded the International Human Rights Art Festival at Dixon Place (NYC) in March 2017. tomblock.com

Costanza Bugiani (Festival Assistant Producer) is an Italian theatre-maker who moved to the U.S. six years ago. She co-founded Teatro del Mantice acting company based in Florence. She co-produced sweet prince (February 2025 - currently touring the Northeast) and Hamlet (La Mama Experimental Theatre Club, NYC, August 2022) with the company Junkyard Shakespeare. She worked as Covid Safety Manager for multiple productions and theaters during the covid epidemic at Paper Mill Playhouse (2022); worked as a temporary intern at The Tank (2023); attended the Summer Intensive Program at Atlantic Acting School (2024); and she is the associate producer for In Scena! Italian Theater Festival in New York.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 09 Hrs 47 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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