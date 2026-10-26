Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
International Human Rights Art Festival to Present 60 Performances
The festival will feature performances addressing immigration, civil disobedience, women's experiences, and LGBTQIA+ themes at the Lower East Side venue.
The International Human Rights Art Festival (IHRAF), the founding and signature event of the growing International Human Rights Art Movement, has announced its complete program including 12 performance blocks from December 7–13, 2026, at wild project (195 E. 3rd Street, New York, NY 10009). Tickets ($25) are available for purchase here.
'The United States has gone through — is going through — a stress test to our democracy unlike anything we have experienced in more than 150 years. Our organization (International Human Rights Art Movement, presenter of the International Human Rights Art Festival) has leaned into this moment, standing firm for the values that we believed 'made America great': human rights and social justice, equally for all; open arms for the world's 'tired, poor, and huddled masses yearning to breathe free' (inscription on the Statue of Liberty); and an economy that works for everyone. This year's IHRAF Festival is a continuation of our commitment - and that of our artists: stand courageously for the highest ideals, regardless of the consequences.' Tom Block (Founder and Executive Director)
The Full Program
Monday December 7 - 7:00 PM - Short Play Festival
Free the Bag by Free the Bag Productions
They Seem Invincible by Kate Gill
Before The Sun Goes Down by Aidan King
Voices in the Trees by Reginald T. Jackson
Side Effects by Charles Day
What's Love Got To Do With It? by Meghan Duffy
Tuesday December 8 - 7:00 PM - Celebration of LGBTQIA+
Stand Up by Neil Davis
Sappho's Hum by Sapphic Star Productions
SAT by Katie Corrao with KTCO The Company
Horatio's Silence by Chima Chikazunga
Undercut by Jo Ratnik
Ashtanayikas - The Eight Female Experiences by Aasish Cherukupalli
Wednesday December 9 - 7:00 PM - Celebration of Women
I'm That Witch by GPC Entertainment
TRAD-itional by Michole Biancosino, Dana Jacks & Jordan Henry
Gilded Grit: Women Up Against the Grain by Erica Johnson, Majerly Creative Media
Open Letter by Melis Yesiller
Wednesday December 9 - 8:30 PM - Celebration of Human Rights
Every Chance to Heal by Rich AB/Every Day We Rich
Must've Been the Devil by Eryn Barnes
For You My Profundo Amor by Murilo Oliboni
Cut from the Same by Flow by Lian and Tina Bararian
Play About Demons by Mariposa Coalson
Thursday December 10 - 7:00 PM - Celebration of Immigration
Death by 9 to 5 by Something From Abroad
Polyharmony by Jane Wong
Listen to Your Mother (excerpts) by Anabella Lenzu/DanceDrama
Maestrale by Emanuele Fiore
Thursday December 10 - 8:30 PM - Celebration of Becoming
Strange Home by PitsiRa YaMabala
Soft In A Spicy World by Lalit Sritara & Trevor Lanford
Vamp by karley wasaff
Dummy by Katelyn Seyl
Your Queen Presents: Petrus by Edu Díaz
Friday December 11 - 7:00 PM - Civil Disobedience, Curated event by Dakota Silvey
Born Under Punches by Dakota Silvey
Fascists's got no paint left by Arseniy Fariatiev
Friday December 11 - 8:30 PM - Everything Is Under Control, Curated event by ArteEast
badan mī āshoobad (the body agitates) by Melika Abikenari
TBA by Atıf Akın
Atomi Daamaki Wali Mohabbat (The Atomically Explosive Love) by Umber Majeed
Maintenance Methods by E Rady
Saturday December 12 - 3:00 PM - Curated event by Mare Nostrum Elements
already gone by spacejunk dance
NamaSteady by Eddy Lathan
I Would Have Kept Your Name by Mar Talavera-Tejeda
Saturday December 12 - 7:00 PM - And Scene, Curated event by Mick Szal
New York top improvisers and actors from Broadway, TV and beyond perform in scenes from Mammet to Moliere and everything in between. The actors can't deviate from their lines and the improvisers will improvise with no prior knowledge of the scenes.
Sunday December 13 - 3:00 PM - Short Performance Festival
Between the Frame and the Body by Stacey Larkins
Rise For The Earth by International American Ballet
Unnamed, Untitled, Unidentified by Steph Prizhitomsky
Borderland (Exhibit A) by Alessia Palanti
My Last #Adventure by Katie Nisa and Judith Ruskay Rabinor
Plastic Ocean by LLMoves/ Lindsey L. Miller
Sunday December 13 - 7:00 PM - Purposeful Bodies Together in Hope, Curated event by BodyStories: Teresa Fellion
Mantises Are Flipping | W.3 Fault Line by BodyStories: Teresa Fellion Dance
Days of Awe (excerpt) by Heidi Latsky Dance
how hard will you hold me? by SAXYN Dance Works
Blk Vortex by Renegade Performance Group
The Soul Of Water by Cypress and Comet
Rice + Peas by Movement of the People Company
Tom Block (Founder and Executive Director) is a 50-times produced playwright, author of thirteen books, and 25+ year exhibiting visual artist. He has had his plays produced, shown his artwork and spoken about his ideas throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Turkey, and the Middle East. Tom founded the International Human Rights Art Festival at Dixon Place (NYC) in March 2017. tomblock.com
Costanza Bugiani (Festival Assistant Producer) is an Italian theatre-maker who moved to the U.S. six years ago. She co-founded Teatro del Mantice acting company based in Florence. She co-produced sweet prince (February 2025 - currently touring the Northeast) and Hamlet (La Mama Experimental Theatre Club, NYC, August 2022) with the company Junkyard Shakespeare. She worked as Covid Safety Manager for multiple productions and theaters during the covid epidemic at Paper Mill Playhouse (2022); worked as a temporary intern at The Tank (2023); attended the Summer Intensive Program at Atlantic Acting School (2024); and she is the associate producer for In Scena! Italian Theater Festival in New York.
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