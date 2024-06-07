International Composer And Steinway Artist Danny Wright Releases New Album BOTH SIDES NOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Danny Wright, International composer and pianist has just released his 58th album titled "Both Sides Now". The album will include Broadway show tunes, music from the Great American Songbook as well as original compositions written and arranged by Danny Wright himself. The title track of "Both Sides Now" is an incredible and moving arrangement, leaving the melody in your head, long after the song is over.

Wright has included 11 songs on this album including "Both Sides Now", "Always On My Mind", What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life", " Corner Of The Sky," "If You Go Away", "Yesterday" "Ben," "Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head", "With You I'm Born Again", "Nadia's Theme", and "You Are So Beautiful".

With 58 recordings and millions of albums sold, Danny Wright's music is getting consistent streams in both the U.S. and around the world. One of new age music's finest performers, Wright is a brilliantly talented pianist who has sold over 8 million CDs since his debut album in 1986.

He was named by Billboard Magazine as a Top 10 artist in the New Age genre. Three of his albums were included in Billboard's Top 10 New Age Albums and he has twice been nominated by the National Association of Record Merchandisers as the Best Seller in the New Age category.

No heart or story is too small to touch Wright; all of his CDs include songs written in response to a fan he may never have met, a child or adult in need of healing, or for a specific celebration of a monumental life moment. Danny draws his inspiration from real human experience, and through his composing and performing, he is able to be a "healer of hearts."

Trained as a classical pianist, Wright composes and performs original compositions that are blended with influences including contemporary jazz, classical and neoclassical. When not in the studio recording, Danny performs in concert as a guest artist with pops symphonies and has appeared in concert at top venues from the Berklee Performance Center in Boston to the Schoenburg Hall in Los Angeles.