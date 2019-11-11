Inside Broadway Will Offer 2,000 NYC Students an Exclusive, Behind-the-Scenes Look at Broadway's BEETLEJUICE

On Thursday, December 12 leading NYC arts education nonprofit Inside Broadway (Executive Director, Michael Presser) and Broadway's "DELICIOUSLY DARK and HILARIOUS new musical" (Entertainment Weekly) Beetlejuice will present special Creating the Magic programs offering an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at Broadway's "JAW-DROPPING FUNHOUSE!" (The New York Times), featuring select members of the Beetlejuice cast and production crew. These exclusive 70-minute programs will be offered to over 2,000 NYC public school students from Brooklyn, The Bronx, Queens and Manhattan at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) on 12/12 at 11am and 2pm. Since 1982, Inside Broadway has impacted the lives of over 1 million New York City public school students with its one-of-a-kind theatre arts and education programs that enrich, educate and foster new generations of theatergoers.

Providing a truly unique theatrical experience on 12/12, Inside Broadway's Creating the Magic program will be presented to thousands of New York City public school students who will get a special behind-the-scenes look at the inner world of Broadway and learn about career opportunities in the theater. Beetlejuice is a thrilling visual spectacular, featuring over 100 eye-popping special effects, magic tricks, pyrotechnics, mechanical effects, puppets, illusions and other stage trickery students will get to experience firsthand, plus musical performances from the cast and a Q&A session, getting an exclusive look at how a Broadway show runs and operates.

It's official! "THE WHOLE WORLD LOVES Beetlejuice" (New York Post). Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious new musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is a "ROLLICKING GOOD TIME!" (Rolling Stone), and under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

"We are so excited to present this fun new Broadway production in our Creating the Magic series" says Inside Broadway's Executive Director Michael Presser.

Inside Broadway, established by Michael Presser in 1982 in cooperation with The Shubert Organization, today reaches over 80,000 New York City students in over 100 public schools each year. Their programs include an annual Equity musical production that tours to schools as well as a wide range of educational programs that allow participants to interact with professionals in the field and experience theatre hands-on in the classroom. For more information on Inside Broadway, please visit www.InsideBroadway.org.

Programs of Inside Broadway are funded by the NYC Dept. of Cultural Affairs, New York City Council, New York City Department of Education, and numerous foundations and individuals.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





