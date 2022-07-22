Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ingrid Michaelson & Laurence O'Keefe to Write Music For Disney's PENELOPE Musical Film

The project, which is in early development, is being planned for a theatrical release.

Jul. 22, 2022  

Ingrid Michaelson and Laurence O'Keefe will write original music for Disney's new musical movie, Penelope.

Deadline reports that plot details for the film are currently under wraps, other than that the film will be a new and "unique twist" on the fairy tale. The project, which is in early development, is being planned for a theatrical release.

As previously reported, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist producer Robert Suddeth is writing the script. Suddeth is currently working on co-executive producing The Rise of the Pink Ladies, a new Grease prequel series on Paramount+.

Ingrid Michaelson made her Broadway debut as Sonya in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. She is currently composing the music and lyrics for the upcoming musical adaptation of The Notebook.

Her music is released on her own label, Cabin 24 Records, which has sold over one million albums and 10 million singles to date including her Platinum singles, "The Way I Am," "Girls Chase Boys" and brand new hit, "Celebrate" featuring AJR.

Laurence O'Keefe wrote the music and lyrics for Legally Blonde, Bat Boy, White Noise, Cam Jansen, and Sarah Plain and Tall. Recently, his work was seen on the West End in Heathers: the Musical. The musical, which he wrote the book, music, and lyrics for, originally premiered Off-Broadway in 2014.

Will Gluck, who is also currently developing a live-action adaption of Disney's animated Aristocats film, is producing through his Olive Bridge banner.

