Industry Reading Set for Country Music Star Clint Black's New Christmas Musical

Variety reports that country music star Clint Black is in the process of developing a Christmas musical for the stage. According to the site, a theater industry reading of the new project, titled LOOKING FOR CHRISTMAS, will take place in New York City on December 4th. Kent Nicholson, director of musical theater at Playwrights Horizons, will direct the reading. James D. Sasser penned the book, while Charles Vincent Burwell will serve as music supervisor.

The show will feature all-new tunes written by Black, as well as songs from his 1995 Christmas album, "Looking for Christmas." Some of the singer's best-known hits will also be included. The musical will follow "a young veteran struggling with PTSD while trying to reconnect with his wife and daughter."



The industry reading will be produced by the 959 Group, the theatrical development and investment firm of which Sasser, Nicholson and Burwell are a part, along with Henry Ivey and Juliet Settlemier Ivey.

Black has had over 50 charted singles during his prolific career in country music. He is known for such hits as "A Better Man" and "When I Said I Do." It remains unclear whether the musical is aiming for a Broadway run.

Image courtesy of Clint Black official web site

