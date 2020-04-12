In the Arts and Out of Work? How You Can Apply for Unemployment Insurance
We're breaking it down so that you don't have to!
There's good news and bad news. The bad is that many in the entertainment industry have been left jobless as a result of the current health crisis. The good(ish?) news is that as of March 27, Congress passed the CARES Act, which included much-expanded unemployment benefits for those who work both in and outside of the arts.
What is unemployment insurance?
According to the US Department of Labor:
The U.S. Department of Labor's unemployment insurance programs provide unemployment benefits to eligible workers who become unemployed through no fault of their own and meet certain other eligibility requirements. Unemployment insurance is a joint state-federal program that provides cash benefits to eligible workers. Each state administers a separate unemployment insurance program, but all states follow the same guidelines established by federal law.
How can you access unemployment benefits?
The Arts, Entertainment, and Media Industry Coordinating Committee put together this handy flowchart to help you navigate your first steps.
Where to apply for Unemployment Insurance state-by-state:
Because unemployment insurance is run by state government, the application process varies according to your place of residence. Click your state below to get started.
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
Need more help?
The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations has created an interactive map to help you understand what resources are available to you. Click here to learn more!
Contact your union for specific information on navigating the application process:
Actors Equity Association (AEA)
International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE)
American Federation of Musicians (AFM)
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW)
American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA)
American Guild of Variety Artists (AGVA)
Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU)
Screen Actors Guild- American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA)
Directors Guild of America (DGA)
Stage Directors and Choreographers (SDC)
Guild of Italian American Actors (GIAA)
Writers Guild of America (WGA)
Department for Professional Employees (DPE)
Since March 18, The Actors Fund has distributed emergency financial assistance to more than 2000 people in the arts. This money is helping people cover basic living expenses, such as food, essential medications, utilities and more. If you or someone you know needs help, reach out.
