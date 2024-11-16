Immersive Theatre Experience A BROOKLYN DREAM Opens Brooklyn Pop Exhibit In Industry City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new immersive theater experience, A BROOKLYN DREAM, celebrating Brooklyn's profound influence on pop culture through the story of artist Michael "Kaves" McLeer, is set to launch at the Brooklyn Pop exhibit in Industry City. A BROOKLYN DREAM embarks on a journey through three generations of Kaves' family legacy, alongside a backdrop showcasing Brooklyn's rich cultural heritage.

Created, written, and directed by Kaves, A BROOKLYN DREAM transforms the Brooklyn Pop exhibit into a dynamic, live-action stage where audiences follow a young Kaves as he embarks on his personal and artistic journey. Visitors are invited to step inside meticulously crafted sets adorned with curated artifacts, films, and music, as actors reveal an interactive narrative that brings these environments to life. This one-of-a-kind experience is a culmination of Kaves' decades-long career at the intersection of graffiti, hip-hop, fine art, and storytelling. Rooted in the streets of Brooklyn, Kaves' artistry has been celebrated by major brands and institutions worldwide. His personal journey as an underdog is transformed into a universal tale of resilience and creativity, capturing the grit, diversity, and cultural influence of Brooklyn.

The ensemble cast features Alba Albanese (The Odyssey of Hope, Sleep No More, Billions, Queen of Jacks), Joseph D'Onofrio (Goodfellas, A Bronx Tale, Jungle Fever), Anthony O'Connell (Don Q), and Adam Kaster (Beauty & the Beast, West Side Story). Also joining are Quinn McLeer (The Brooklyn Way, The Shoemaker), Paulie Nugent (A Bronx Tale, Lordz of Brooklyn), Al Linea (Boardwalk Empire, The Irishman, Jersey Bred), Shawn Parsons (Justified, Containment, The Gunfighter), and Mark McNeill II (Shooting Stars). Rounding out the cast are Nicky Petito (New Amsterdam, Halloween Obsession), Nicholas Turturro (Get It Together, SERIALS, Fig Jam), Jeffrey Donald Thomas, Gil Sweeney (Headspace, The Pajama Game, Into the Woods), Teaghan Helm and Emily Feinsilver (Oliver, Kidz Theater productions).

Brooklyn Pop, located in Industry City in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, will welcome guests with four entry time slots beginning at 7 PM. Tickets are priced at $75 for regular admission and $125 for VIP admission, which includes a signed print by Kaves himself. Space is limited, and early reservations are highly recommended for this exclusive experience.

Brooklyn Pop, located at 254 36th Street, 2nd Floor in Industry City, is an immersive art exhibit that pays homage to Brooklyn's iconic contributions to film, television, art, music, and culture through the lens of artist Kaves' life and vision. Spanning an 11,000 sq. ft. space, Brooklyn Pop combines handcrafted set designs, period artifacts, and multimedia installations to create a rich sensory exploration of Brooklyn's cultural impact.