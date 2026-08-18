Ilario Grant to Return to the Title Role in MJ on Broadway

Ilario Grant will assume the titular role of ‘MJ’ in Broadway’s MJ. Grant, who made his Broadway debut as a standby for ‘MJ’ and ‘Michael’ at the Neil Simon Theatre in 2023, will begin performances on Tuesday, September 15, and will succeed Matte Martinez, who will play his final performance on Sunday, September 13.

Following his debut on Broadway, Grant played ‘MJ’ in Australia, opening the Melbourne, Perth, and Brisbane productions, where critics called his portrayal of Michael Jackson “nothing short of astonishing” (X-Press) and “a powerhouse performance” (The West Australian).

Illario Grant in MJ

Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 2 million patrons on Broadway and more than 7 million patrons globally. The production is currently playing in Germany at Hamburg’s Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro and will soon embark on international Asian and UK tours. The Tony Award-winning Broadway production has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times.

The current Broadway cast of MJ features Matte Martinez as ‘MJ,’ Apollo Levine as ‘Rob/Joseph Jackson,’ Brandon Lee Harris as ‘Michael,’ Christopher Sean Cooper Jr and Jackon Robert Wann as ‘Little Michael,’ Blake Channing Taylor as ‘Little Marlon,’ Sasha Allen as ‘Katherine Jackson,’ Sheldon Henry as ‘Quincy Jones/Tito Jackson,’ Rebecca Faulkenberry as ‘Rachel, Gabriel Ruiz as ‘Alejandro,’ Antoine L. Smith as ‘Nick/Berry Gordy,’ Joey Sorge as ‘Dave,’ with Alex Aquilino, Cheslea Mitchell Bonsu Lloyd A. Boyd III, Kellie Drobnik, John Edwards, Josh Jordan, Sarah Sigman, Ryan VanDenBoom and Brion Marquis Watson rounding out the ensemble. Melvin Grey Jr., Sage Lee, Samuel Nelson III, Jayden K. White serve as ‘Standby for MJ and Michael.’ Carole Denise Jones and Nyla Sostre serve as

‘Standby for Rachel and Katherine.’ Swings for the production include Blu Allen, Dasia Amos, Kyle Dupree, Tre Frazier, Chantelle Good, Michael Harmon, Skye Jackson-Williams, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Zion Mikhail Praider, and Dustin Praylow.

ABOUT Ilario Grant

Ilario Grant is returning to Broadway in the titular role of ‘MJ' after starring as MJ in the Australian production of MJ the Musical. He previously made his Broadway debut with MJ, serving as standby for both ‘MJ' and ‘Michael.' His screen credits include Praise This (NBCUniversal) as ‘Jermaine' and Tyler Perry’s "Assisted Living" (BET+) as ‘Cecil.' Ilario is also an R&B artist, who was recognized in the group Afterours.

Photo credit: Daniel Boud

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