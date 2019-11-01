Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff & More Guest on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE Next Week

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of Nov. 4-8 (subject to change):

Monday, Nov. 4

1. Sterling K. Brown ("Frozen II") 2. Luke Combs ("What You See is What You Get") 3. Musical Guest Luke Combs

Tuesday, Nov. 5

1. Mandy Moore ("Midway") 2. Josh Lucas ("Ford v Ferrari") 3. Musical Guest Hootie & the Blowfish

Wednesday, Nov. 6

1. Shia LaBeouf ("Honey Boy") 2. Lil Rel Howery ("Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw") 3. Musical Guest Grace Potter

Thursday, Nov. 7

1. Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff ("Frozen II") 2. Musical Guests Teskey Brothers

Friday, Nov. 8

TBD

Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios





Related Articles