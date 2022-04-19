Ice Theatre Of New York Presents 2022 Home Season And 35th Anniversary Benefit Gala

Ice Theatre of New York presents its 2022 Home Season Performances on May 6 & May 7 at 7PM and May 9 at 6:30PM at the Sky Rink, Chelsea Piers. The annual Benefit Gala and Performance will celebrate the 35th Anniversary of ITNY on the third night of the Home Season, May 9. The event will be held at The Lighthouse, Chelsea Piers, following a performance at Sky Rink. The three-night Home Season will feature the ITNY Ensemble, Junior Ensemble, and guest artists. Home Season tickets and Benefit Gala tickets are available at https://icetheatre.org/tickets.html.

ITNY's 2022 Home Season will feature the ITNY Ensemble in new works alongside pieces from the repertory. Jody Sperling, the first and only choreographer on a Coast Guard Icebreaker observing the melting of Arctic sea ice in 2018, has once again received a NYSCA grant through ITNY to create her second socially-significant commissioned work for Ice Theatre of New York with a soundtrack by Paul D. Miller (DJ Spooky). Highlights from the 2022 Home Season include the premiere live performance of Pivoting, choreographed for broadcast during the pandemic by Joel Dear; Sacrosanct, a new duet by Ice Dance choreographer Lorna Brown set to Philip Glass' piano composition The Poet Acts; and the world premiere of Body Parts, choreographed by ITNY company member Mauro Bruni, based on the five waves movement teachings of Gabrielle Roth and set to the soundscape of her voice teaching the class.

The full 2022 Home Season features:

OF WATER AND ICE (World Premiere, NYSCA Commission)

Choreography by Jody Sperling

Performed by Sarah France and Valerie Levine

Music: "Of Water and Ice" by DJ Spooky

PIVOTING (World Premiere)

Choreography by Joel Dear

Performed by Angela Chiang, Sarah France, Jennifer Gruver, Ale Izquierdo, Sabrina Mann, and Freddie Moore

Music: "Epilogue" by Olafur Arnalds

SACROSANCT (World Premiere)

Choreography by Lorna Brown

Performed by Kseniya Ponomaryova and Collin Brubaker

Music: "The Poet Acts" by Philip Glass

CLASS PIECE (World Premiere)

Choreography by Elisa Angeli

Performed by Danil Berdnikov, Mauro Bruni, Sarah France, Ale Izqueirdo, Sabrina Mann, Freddie Moore, Andrew Saelee, Liz Yoshiko Schmidt, and Aaron Singletary

Music: Concerto No. 2 by Sergei Rachmaninoff

BODY PARTS (World Premiere)

Choreographed by Mauro Bruni

Performed by Angela Chiang, Danil Berdnikov, Ale Izqueirdo, Freddie Moore, Andrew Saelee, and Liz Yoshiko Schmidt

Music: Recording of Gabrielle Roth's Voice directing her Five Rhythms class

VOGUING (World Premiere)

Choreographed by Joanna McLeod and Emanuel Sandhu

Performed by Emanuel Sandhu

Special advising by Cesar Valentino

JULIET (World Premiere)

Choreographed by Milly Wasserman

Performed by the Junior Ensemble consisting of Georgina Blackwell, Ciara Flaherty, Electra Scheiner, Chris Tenzin, Megumi Tsutsumi, and Milly Wasserman

Music: "Come, Gentle Night" by Abel Korzeniowski

AFTERNOON OF A FAUN

Choreographed and performed by Mauro Bruni

Music: "Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune" by Claude Debussy

RHYTHM DANCE

Choreography by Joel Dear

Performed by Oona and Gage Brown

Music by Kool Moe Dee

SCHOOL FIGURES

A Moira North and Elee Kraljii Gardiner collaboration

Performed by Sarah France, Kate Mangiardi, and Mauro Bruni

Poem read from "Serpentine Loop" by Elee Kraljii Gardiner

TAKE FIVE

Choreography by Eliot Halverson

Performed by Armen Agaian or Danil Bernikov

Music by saxophonist Paul Desmond, arr. Dave Brubeck, and performed by The Dave Brubeck Quartet

Program and performers subject to change.

The gala, following the performance, will also feature cocktails, dinner, and an award ceremony. This year's gala will honor Olympic ice dance champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and present an Ice Angel Award to Betty Wasserman, as well as Alumni Awards to Darlene Parent and Wade Corbett. The gala is co-chaired by Olympic coaches Brian Order and Tracy Wilson.

"We are thrilled to be honoring Jayne and Christopher at our 35th Anniversary Gala, not only for their breathtakingly original - and sport-changing - Olympic Gold Medal performance (followed by many others), but also for their continuing, always highly creative contributions to our skating world, most recently the acclaimed television series, Dancing on Ice," said ITNY Founder and Artistic Director, Moira North.