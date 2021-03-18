Ian McKellen Joins HAMLET and THE CHERRY ORCHARD at Theatre Royal Windsor

The new production of Shakespeare's Hamlet, directed by Sean Mathias with Ian McKellen in an age-blind interpretation of the young Prince, is set to begin performances 21 June at Theatre Royal Windsor according to The Daily Mail's Baz Bamigboye.

Following the run of Hamlet, the same cast will then move on to Martin Sherman's adaptation of Anton Chekhov's classic play, The Cherry Orchard. Performances will run September 10 - October 21, 2021.

The cast of Hamlet and The Cherry Orchard also includes Ben Allen, Francesca Annis, Steven Berkoff, Emmanuella Cole, Llinos Daniel, Alis Wyn Davis, Ashley D Gayle, Nick Howard-Brown, Jonathan Hyde, Asif Khan, Lee Knight, Missy Malek, and Jenny Seagrove

Tickets for members will go on sale, Friday, March 18 at 11am. General sales begin Saturday, March 19 at 11am. On stage seating will become available for The Cherry Orchard as performance dates grow nearer.

Hamlet was the first major UK production to begin rehearsals since theatres went dark in March in accordance with government guidelines to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Of his casting, Ian McKellen said: "I feel lucky to be working again, thanks to Bill Kenwright's inspiring optimism and Sean Mathias's invitation to re-examine Hamlet, 50 years on from my first go. So now we will meet again. Don't know when but do know where - Theatre Royal Windsor!"

Ian McKellen made his long overdue debut at Theatre Royal Windsor last year in his acclaimed solo show. He was heralded that year as the most important actor in British theatre. Over the years he has worked with Sean Mathias consistently, most recently in WAITING AND GODOT and NO MAN'S LAND with another friend, Patrick Stewart. Mathias directed him as Uncle Vanya at The National Theatre and is looking forward to a further Chekhov journey. McKellen's performances in Shakespeare are legendary, from Macbeth with Judi Dench to his film of RICHARD III with Maggie Smith. He played Hamlet on tour and in the West End nearly fifty years ago and is looking forward to the challenge of a return visit.