Ian McKellen Feeling 'Euphoric' After Getting COVID-19 Vaccination

Stage and screen legend Sir Ian McKellen is among the first round of UK citizens receiving Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccination.

After receiving his first dose at Queen Mary's University Hospital in London, 81- year old McKellen has that said he feels "euphoric."

He is encouraging all elderly people to do the same, calling the experience "painless."

He said, "Anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations, the take up amongst the older generation will be 100% - it ought to be."

He added, "You're having it not just for yourself but for people who you are close to - you're doing your bit for society...I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine."