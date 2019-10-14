INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - October 14th - BEETLEJUICE and SLAVE PLAY Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Beetlejuice (4.17%), Freestyle Love Supreme (2.44%), Mean Girls (1.47%), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (1.40%) and Moulin Rouge (0.81%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Slave Play (14.98%), Betrayal (6.78%), Cursed Child (0.62%), To Kill A Mockingbird (0.36%) and The Great Society (0%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were A Christmas Carol (37.96%), American Utopia (10.66%), Darren Brown: Secret (7.86%), Diana (6.77%) and The Sound Inside (6.73%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Cursed Child (+5,461), Mean Girls (+2,054), The Lion King (+703), Frozen (+567) and Come From Away (+513).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-214), The Phantom of the Opera (-183), Wicked (-57), Dear Evan Hansen (-38) and Lincoln Center Theatre (-5).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were The Phantom of the Opera (+8,247), Cursed Child (+4,763), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (+3,551), Come From Away (+3,128) and Oklahoma! (+2,043).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Wicked (-17,881), Mean Girls (-10,369), Aladdin (-9,669), Freestyle Love Supreme (-4,016) and Frozen (-2,921).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,242), Moulin Rouge (+1,079), Wicked (+810), Frozen (+802) and Mean Girls (+731).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Beetlejuice (+945), Dear Evan Hansen (+648), Hamilton (+604), The Lightning Thief (+536) and Cursed Child (+481).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-160), Beautiful (-13), Roundabout Theatre Company (-5), Freestyle Love Supreme (0) and Frozen (0).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Beetlejuice (+6,565), Cursed Child (+2,748), Mean Girls (+2,322), Hamilton (+1,545) and Dear Evan Hansen (+1,436).

The shows with the least growth were Jagged Little Pill (-11,333), Aladdin (-521), The Great Society (-100), The Lion King (-25) and Freestyle Love Supreme (0).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - BEETLEJUICE

Top Play - SLAVE PLAY











