IN THE SPOTLIGHT: The 2019 Tony Award Winners

The party's over... The American Theatre Wing's 73rd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, aired live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2018-19 awards season.

Click here for the full list of winners and check out photos of them taken throughout this season!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Andre De Shields attends Broadway Opening Night After Party for 'Hadestown' at Guastavino's on April 17, 2019 in New York City.



Andre De Shields during the Broadway Press Performance Preview of "Hadestown" at the Walter Kerr Theatre on March 18, 2019 in New York City.



Andre De Shields during the Broadway Press Performance Preview of "Hadestown" at the Walter Kerr Theatre on March 18, 2019 in New York City.



Patrick Page, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Amber Gray and Andre De Shields during the Broadway Press Performance Preview of "Hadestown" at the Walter Kerr Theatre on March 18, 2019 in New York City.



Andre De Shields during Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for 'Hadestown' at the Walter Kerr Theatre on April 17, 2019 in New York City.



Rachel Chavkin during the Josh Groban Sardi's Portrait Unveiling at Sardi's on June 2, 2017 in New York City.



Rachel Chavkin on stage at the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation event honoring Julie Taymor with the Mr. Abbott Award at the Bohemian National Hall on April 2, 2018 in New York City.



Anais Mitchell during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.



Anais Mitchell during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.



Rachel Chavkin attends the after party for the 'Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812' opening night on Broadway at The Plaza Hotel on November 14, 2016 in New York City.



Anais Mitchell and family and Rachel Chavkin attends the Broadway Opening Night Performance of "Hadestown" at the Walter Kerr Theatre on April 17, 2019 in New York City.



Choreographer David Neumann, Composer and author Anais Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin during the Broadway Press Performance Preview of "Hadestown" at the Walter Kerr Theatre on March 18, 2019 in New York City.



Patrick Page, Amber Gray, Andre De Shields, Rachel Clavkin, Anais Mitchell, David Neumann, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney and Timothy Hughes with cast during Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for 'Hadestown' at the Walter Kerr Theatre on April 17, 2019 in New York City.



Bertie Carvel attends the Broadway Opening Night After Party for "Ink" at the Copacabana on April 24, 2019 in New York City.



Bertie Carvel during the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call for "Ink" at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on September 1, 1993 in New York City.



Celia Keenan-Bolger during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.



Celia Keenan-Bolger during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.



Celia Keenan-Bolger.attending the opening Night After Party for 'Peter and the Starcatcher' at Phebe's in New York City.



The cast attends the Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!" Cocktail Party at Bob's Steak & Chop House on February 19, 2019 in New York City.



Elaine May during the Opening Night Curtain Call bows for "The Waverly Gallery" at the Golden Theatre on October 25, 2018 in New York City.



Elaine May, Kenneth Lonergan and Lila Neugebauer during the Opening Night Curtain Call bows for "The Waverly Gallery" at the Golden Theatre on October 25, 2018 in New York City.



Bryan Cranston attends the Roundabout Theatre Company's 2017 Spring Gala "Act ii: Setting the Stage for Roundabout's Future" at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel on February 27, 2017 in New York City.



Bryan Cranston during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for "Network" at the Belasco Theatre on December 6, 2018 in New York City.



Stephanie J. Block during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.



Stephanie J. Block and Cher during the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call of 'The Cher Show' at Neil Simon Theatre on December 3, 2018 in New York City.



Stephanie J. Block during the Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call of 'The Cher Show' at Neil Simon Theatre on December 3, 2018 in New York City.



Sam Mendes attends the Roundabout Theatre Company's 2014 Spring Gala at Hammerstein Ballroom on March 10, 2014 in New York City.



Robert Horn during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.



Robert Horn during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.



Santino Fontana during the Broadway Opening Night of "Tootsie" at The Marquis Theatre on April 22, 2019 in New York City.



Santino Fontana during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.



Brian Hutchison, Tuc Watkins, Joe Mantello, Andrew Rannells, Zachary Quinto, Robin de Jesus, Michael Benjamin Washington and Matt Bomer attend Broadway's 'Boys in the Band' hosted Midnight Performance of 'Three Tall Women' to Honor Director Joe Mantello at the Golden Theatre on May 17, 2018 in New York City.



Matt Bomer, Brian Hutchison, Zachary Quinto, Mart Crowley, Joe Mantello, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesus, Andrew Rannells and Jim Parsons attends the 'The Boys In The Band' 50th Anniversary Celebration at The Second Floor NYC on May 30, 2018 in New York City.



Jez Butterworth during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.



Jez Butterworth during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.



Ali Stroker during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.



Ali Stroker during The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at the Sofitel Hotel on May 01, 2019 in New York City.