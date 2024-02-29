(IM)POSSIBLE BABY: Art, Ethics & Biology Comes to Japan Society in April

Japan Society will present “(IM)POSSIBLE BABY: Art, Ethics & Biology” on Friday, April 5 at 6:30pm at Japan Society (333 E. 47th Street between 1st and 2nd Avenues).

Artist Ai Hasegawa addresses key societal dilemmas and ethical questions through her speculative design projects. Her artistic works draw on technological and biological concepts, such as (Im)Possible Baby, which imagines a future in which same-sex couples are able to conceive children genetically related to both parents. At this talk, hear from Hasegawa about her unique artistic vision, as well as Ilene Gutman, Deputy Director of National and International Outreach at the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

The National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA) is the world’s first museum solely dedicated to championing women through the arts. The museum's Women to Watch exhibition series is a collaboration between NMWA and its network of outreach committees, located in the US and Canada, as well as in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and South America.

New Worlds: Women to Watch 2024 is the seventh and largest installment of the museum's Women to Watch series and features works by 28 emerging artists, including Hasegawa. Hasegawa was selected to represent Japan in this international exhibition from a shortlist prepared by the Japan Committee of NMWA and regional curator Tomoko Yabumae.

"(IM)POSSIBLE BABY: Art, Ethics & Biology," presented at the Japan Society, is part of a series of programs initiated by the Japan Committee of NMWA in the US and Japan to promote Hasegawa, the artists who were nominated to represent Japan in New Worlds, and NMWA's mission for gender equity in the arts.

New Worlds imagines a myriad of alternate realities and reflects varied perspectives and cultural viewpoints from women around the globe. The exhibition is on view at the museum in Washington, DC from April 14 through August 11, 2024.

Tickets for “(IM)POSSIBLE BABY: Art, Ethics & Biology” at Japan Society are currently on sale. Ticket prices are $16 for non-members, and $12 for members, seniors, students, and people with disabilities.

For complete information, visit www.japansociety.org.