IGNITE POSSIBILITIES Authors Celebrate New York City Re-Opening at The Triad

In celebration of the re-opening of all activities that New York City has missed during this long pandemic, Pat Labez, in collaboration with Robert R. Blume and Step Forward Entertainment, will be providing a Father's Day afternoon of fun and inspiration with live entertainment during the special book signing of Ignite Possibilities, which became a #1 international best-seller in eight countries shortly after its launch on Amazon two weeks ago.

Ignite Possibilities is a compilation of stories from individuals around the world sharing their 'Ignite Moment' that awakened their soul. These real life-changing stories will inspire and empower the reader, perhaps even help find greater purpose and reignite dreams. As publisher JB Owen says, "We see our books as gifts to the world. Every one we publish is done so with the idea of inspiring, uplifting, and igniting the reader in the process. We believe we are a bridge for all human connection, and that each story is a beacon for what is possible for every person on our earth."

Three of the contributing authors will be at the book signing event - Dr. Yasmine Saad, Guy Fortt, and Pat Labez - with live musical numbers provided by Step Forward Entertainment talent and other guest artists. The celebration will be on Father's Day, Sunday, June 20th, 2 to 4 p.m. EDT. Tickets are $20 per person (theater has a 2-drink minimum) which will include a free, signed copy of Ignite Possibilities.

Visit www.triadnyc.com for tickets. The event will also be live streamed that day via www.triadnyc.live and the book can be purchased at https://mybook.to/ignitepossibilities with proceeds going to an IGNITE-sponsored School of Hope in Cambodia.