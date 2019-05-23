IFC To Air Sing-Along Version Of COMPANY-Inspired Episode Of DOCUMENTARY NOW!

On Friday night, June 7 at 1AM (Saturday morning) IFC will air a sing-along version of "Original Cast Album: Co-Op". The special episode will also be available on demand and on the IFC app. Snubbed by the American Theater Wing's Tony Awards® in 1970, even though it only ran for one performance, "Co-Op" is re-taking the theater world by storm thanks to being featured in Season 52 of the critically-acclaimed IFC series Documentary Now!. Though the Tony Awards® faltered, many are wondering if the Emmys® will take notice.

Written by Seth Meyers and John Mulaney, "Original Cast Album: Co-Op" follows producers Simon Sawyer (Mulaney, Big Mouth), Benedict Juniper (Taran Killam, Single Parents) and Howard Pine (James Urbaniak, Difficult People) running the strenuous overnight recording session for the cast album of the musical Co-Op. The star-studded cast of Co-Op includes Kenny (actual Tony Award® nominee Alex Brightman, Broadway's Beetlejuice), Larry (Richard Kind, The Other Two), Patty (Paula Pell, Wine Country), and Dee Dee (actual Tony Award® winner Renee Elise Goldsberry, Broadway's Hamilton).

Watch, share and sing-along to "Holiday Party (Cocaine Tonight)" here.

The twice Emmy®-nominated DOCUMENTARY NOW! debuted in 2015 to rave reviews from critics and quickly became a fan favorite thanks to its insightful take on some of the most well-known documentary films. Each episode, hosted by Dame Helen Mirren, takes viewers back in time to honor groundbreaking documentaries. Additional Season 52 guest stars included Cate Blanchett, Owen Wilson, Michael Keaton, Natasha Lyonne, Michael C. Hall, and more. Season 52 of DOCUMENTARY NOW! will be available to stream on Netflix starting Monday, June 3.

Documentary Now! is produced by Broadway Video and created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, Rhys Thomas and executive produced by Lorne Michaels. In addition to Armisen, Hader, Meyers, Thomas and Michaels, the series is also executive produced by Alex Buono and Broadway Video's Andrew Singer. SNL's Thomas and Buono serve as the show's directors. John Mulaney and Erik Kenward are consulting producers, with Alice Mathias serving as co-executive producer and David Cress, Matt Pacult and Tamsin Rawady serving as producers.

Catch up on DOCUMENTARY NOW! on Netflix and iTunes.

IFC is the home of offbeat, unexpected comedies. Acclaimed series Documentary Now!, Brockmire, Baroness von Sketch Show and upcoming series Sherman's Showcase and Year of the Rabbit air alongside fan-favorite movies and comedic cult TV shows. IFC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and available across multiple platforms. IFC is Always On, Slightly Off.





