ICYMI: Watch Bryant Park Get Disney-fied with Performances from FROZEN, ALADDIN & THE LION KING!

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! 106.7 LITE FM's popular series will bring the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway together for FREE performances, for six consecutive weeks, continuing through Thursday, August 15. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday, beginning July 11 through August 15, with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage.

Not in NYC to enjoy the performances? Stuck in the office for your lunch break? Fear not! BroadwayWorld was there to stream the whole presentation on Thursday afternoon. Catch up below and check back here or follow us on Facebook to tune in every Thursday this summer!

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This week's performances featured the casts of Aladdin (Arielle Jacobs, Michael James Scott, Brian Gonzales, Brad Weinstock, Jacob Gutierrez, Mike Longo); Frozen (Ryann Redmond, Aisha Jackson, Alyssa Fox, Jacob Smith, Jake David Smith, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Nicholas Ward, Nina Lafarga ); and The Lion King (Bradley Gibson, Tshidi Manye, Grant Braddock, John Benthal, Pearl Khwenzi).





Related Articles