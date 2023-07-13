IATSE Votes to Ratify Touring Agreement, Securing Improvements for Crews

The agreement improves financial stability for members, increases guaranteed rest days, and more.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

 The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) has announced that they have voted to the ratify the Bus & Truck Touring Agreement, with 86% of votes cast in favor.

After challenging negotiations with Big League Productions Inc., NETworks Presentations LLC, Crossroads Live North America, LLC (f/k/a Troika Entertainment, LLC), and Work Light Productions, LLC, IATSE has made significant strides to better the working conditions and benefits for touring crew members.

The ratified agreement includes crucial improvements such as single occupancy housing, a critical change from previous terms requiring touring crew members to share rooms. The agreement also includes additional compensation for moving shows between cities more than twice per week and for load-ins on the same day as a matinee performance.

A breakthrough has also been made with an increase in guaranteed rest days. This new addition addresses a long-standing issue where workers often went weeks and even months without a day off. Furthermore, the agreement improves financial stability for members by increasing annuity contributions on the lowest tier and enabling workers to self-contribute to their own annuity.

These hard-fought improvements have been won in the face of repeated threats by the employers to cancel the upcoming fall season. Yet, bargaining team members remained committed to fighting for the well-being of their fellow kin, and the sustainability of touring theatre.

“The ratification of this agreement reflects the importance of persistence and solidarity in securing improved conditions for entertainment workers,” says Matthew D. Loeb, International President, IATSE. “Despite the challenges, we have achieved an agreement with gains that respect the skilled and tireless work of our members.”

 




