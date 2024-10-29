'I Am Not A Secret' from THE COMPLETE PICTURE: A NEW ROCK MUSICAL Now Available

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"I Am Not A Secret", a standout track from The Complete Picture: a New Rock Musical, has been released on all digital streaming platforms. The track features music by Erin Maya and Nicholas James Connell (music director and co-creator of Off-Broadway's hit musical Titanique) and lyrics by Erin Maya. The song is a powerful ensemble rock anthem featuring vocals by Virginia Cavaliere (In The Heights Broadway National Tour), Marquis J. Cook, Lindsay Lavin (Seth Rudetsky's Live in Times Square), Nick Prez (Rockers on Broadway), and Erin Maya. With arrangements by Connell, the track was recorded at Nova Studios, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Jerry Farley. Maya and Riley Thomas co-wrote the book.

The Complete Picture received a workshop in September at Texas State University, one of the top-ranked BFA Musical Theatre programs in the country. Broadwayworld reviewed the public performance, stating "The Complete Picture has the potential to make a significant mark on the theatre scene."

Broadway veteran and director of the workshop Kaitlin Hopkins stated "I Am Not A Secret" really speaks to the universal need for identity, community, and self-acceptance. It is a powerful moment in the show that follows Kira, a donor-conceived individual, as she discovers an online forum for people like herself. For the first time, Kira encounters others who share her experience, which leads her to a profound sense of ownership of her own journey. The song weaves together these strangers' stories, building from their moments of isolation to finding connection and empowerment through a shared community."