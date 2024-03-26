Hugh Bonneville to Star in UNCLE VANYA at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Berkeley Repertory Theatre revealed one production of the upcoming 7-show 2024/25 subscription season—Olivier Award-winner Conor McPherson’s adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s masterpiece, Uncle Vanya. When the distinguished elderly owner of a rural estate returns with a new, young wife, Yelena, chaos erupts. Tensions run high, marriages reach their limits, confessions—and vodka—flow freely, and weapons are drawn. A co-production with Shakespeare Theatre Company, Uncle Vanya will star Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Paddington) and be directed by Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Simon Godwin. Uncle Vanya will perform at Berkeley Rep’s Peet’s Theatre beginning February 14, 2025 and running through March 23, 2025.

"I am so proud to welcome Simon and Hugh to Berkeley,” said Pfaelzer. “When Simon and I met to talk about a possible collaboration, I said ‘Chekhov?,’ he said ‘Vanya’? and the next words out of his mouth were ‘with Hugh Bonneville.’ And here we are! Conor McPherson's adaptation of Chekhov's gorgeous masterpiece feels so timely, and it will be a thrill to work with Simon to build a production around Hugh in this role. We at Berkeley Rep are so fortunate to have an audience whose appetites embrace true classics like Uncle Vanya alongside world premiere productions, who have built longstanding relationships with certain playwrights and directors, and still have the ability to fall in love each season with artists who are brand new to them. I look forward to sharing the season ahead!"

“I’m delighted to be returning to the stage in Uncle Vanya and am particularly excited to be performing in not one but two prestigious American theatres,” says Bonneville. “With Simon Godwin directing, and with the team we are assembling, I know we’ll give audiences a wonderful theatrical experience of wit, warmth, and human frailty, so brilliantly evoked in Chekov’s timeless tale of flawed characters muddling through life.”

Full cast and creative team for Uncle Vanya will be announced at a later date. Berkeley Rep’s full 2024/25 season lineup and performance schedule will be announced in mid-April 2024.