How to Enter a Broadway Lottery

Tourists and locals alike are always looking for a good deal on cheap Broadway tickets! While some may opt to pay full price by buying in advance, others have learned some tips and tricks to score last minute Broadway tickets, which includes entering Broadway lotteries.

These deeply discounted tickets are offered for several shows that are currently running, so if you're feeling lucky and hoping to score a deal, look no further than our guide to Broadway lottery tickets.

What is a Broadway Lottery?

A Broadway lottery is a random drawing among a pool of entrants that results in tickets being awarded to some entrants at random. These tickets aren't free, however, but they are deeply discounted from the normal Broadway prices. Seats may vary and you often will not know your seats until you arrive at the theatre to pick up your tickets before the performance.

Prior to the pandemic, some shows offered in-person lotteries, including Wicked and Hamilton (which offered the iconic #Ham4Ham lottery, made famous by the show's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda). Now, however, Broadway lotteries are entered online-only, and you are notified by email if you win.

How Many Tickets Are Offered / What's the Chance of Winning?

How hard is it to win a Broadway lottery? One thing to note about the lottery system is that these are all "subject to availability", meaning you never know just how many tickets will be offered, or where the seats will be, on any given day. But that's part of the fun of a lottery, right? It's all about luck!

How Do I Enter a Broadway Lottery?

Each show may have different rules as to when, where, and how to enter its lottery. For some shows, you can enter for any performance within the next week, but for some you can only enter for one at a time. The basic process for entering is the same, though!

To enter, simply go to the website where the lottery is hosted for the show you're interested in, choose the performance(s) you'd like to enter for, type in your information, and you're all set! Most shows allow you to enter for either one or two tickets, so you have the chance to win whether you're with a buddy or riding solo!

Then, you wait! Most shows will notify you the day before the performance to let you know if you've won. If you were one of the lucky people chosen, you'll typically have an hour or two to claim and pay for your tickets. Then, you show up at the box office on the performance day, get your tickets, and enjoy! Be sure to bring a valid photo I.D. that matches the name you entered with, or you may not be able to claim your tickets!

Which Shows Currently Offer Lottery Tickets?

To learn more about the specific details for each show, including whether or not they offer a lottery, how to enter, ticket cost, and more, visit /standing-room-only-lotto-rush.cfm Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1Days 07Hrs 57Min 09Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go Next Up For You Deals from Just in Time Buy Tickets from $135.00 Buy Tickets from $135.00 Photos: Robin Roberts, Gayle King & More Celebrate Sherri Shepherd's ALADDIN Broadway Debut Jonathan Groff to Return to Broadway in THE AMISH PROJECT Video: Watch Highlights From RENT's 30th Anniversary Concert on Broadway Browse More BWW FOR YOU

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