How to Bid on STARS IN THE HOUSE Auction Items From Audra McDonald, Laura Benanti, Betty Buckley & More!

The Actors Fund has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of virus.

Stars who have appeared on the show so far include Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ken Olin, Judd Hirsch, Danny DeVito, Marilu Henner, Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane, Bobby Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Santino Fontana, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Emily Skeggs, Judy Kuhn, Michael Cerveris, Sydney Lucas, Beth Malone, Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Betty Buckley, Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack, Keala Settle, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus and more!

Many of the stars who have appeared on Stars in the House are auctioning off items that you can bid on with 100% of proceeds benefiting The Actors Fund! Due to ongoing uncertain circumstances with virus, these items will be shipped after it is safe to do so, when Broadway reopens.

See the items available to bid on HERE!

These items are also available on eBay.

Items currently available to bid on include: Ragtime Buried Baby used by Audra McDonald, Into The Woods Witch's Staff used by Bernadette Peters in the original production, Betty Buckley's Cats wig, The shoes Laura Benanti wore in her Broadway Debut in The Sound of Music, Tina Fey's UVA College Cabaret shirt & more!

For more information visit https://www.starsinthehouse.com/auction!

New shows are being produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Each star will be singing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected. Between each song, Seth will interview the star as he does on SiriusXM, leading them to give fun, inside stories about their careers. Both the star and Seth will encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate and James will be giving updates from The Fund as well as giving shout-outs to people donating in real time.





