How the Broadway Shutdown is Impacting Theater Centric Business, Ernest Winzer Cleaners

Ernest Winzer Cleaners was responsible for cleaning the costumes of FROZEN and more.

WABC has reported on one business that has been heavily impacted by the Broadway shutdown- famous Broadway costume cleaners, Ernest Winzer Cleaners.

Read the full story HERE.

Ernest Winzer Cleaners in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx is owned by Bruce Barish and his wife, Sarah. The business, which earned a special Tony Award for its service to the Broadway community, has been impacted greatly by the shutdown of theaters. Business is off by 90%.

Barish shared, "For the most part, I'm working with about half my staff,"

The costumes for Disney's Frozen were among the last Bruce's staff cleaned. The business has been in Barish's family since 1908.

"Somehow, we're going to make it to next year," he said. "We've been around forever, so we're not planning on going anywhere."

