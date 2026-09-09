Hot Tickets of the Week: CHICAGO, BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB & More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting September 7, 2026.

Aladdin

Night after night, Aladdin grants wishes and makes audiences cheer. A thrilling production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle, Aladdin is an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

Read More: Sherri Shepherd to Join ALADDIN on Broadway as the Genie

Buena Vista Social Club

Ready to feel the rhythm of Cuba? Buena Vista Social Club is now the winner of four Tony Awards! A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music. Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Read More: Watch Jos 'Candelita' Iglesias Make His Broadway Debut in BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Chicago

Reality television star and former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Reece Weaver makes her Broadway debut the role of “Roxie Hart” in Chicago! With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Read More: Photos/Video: Reece WeaverMakes Broadway Debut as 'Roxie Hart' in CHICAGO

MJ the Musical

MJ is centered around the making of Michael Jackson's 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status. MJ now spans three continents between five global productions. Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 1.8 million patrons on Broadway, has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times.

Read More: Matte Martinez Takes Final Bow in MJ on Broadway

Six

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Read More: First Look at Chloe Tucker Caine, Stephanie Jae Park& More in SIX on Broadway