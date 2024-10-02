Hollywood Icon Shirley MacLaine to Release Memoir This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On October 22, 2024, Crown, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, will publish THE WALL OF LIFE: Pictures and Stories from This Marvelous Life by Academy Award-winning actress and New York Times bestselling author Shirley MacLaine. A dazzling memoir in photographs, THE WALL OF LIFE chronicles key moments from her extraordinary life through over 150 images from her personal archive, many of which have never been shared publicly.

Of the publication, Matt Inman, VP, Editorial Director shared: “I’ve been honored to work with Hollywood legend Shirley MacLaine on this celebration of her remarkable life and career. Told with gorgeous photos, and in Shirley’s inimitable voice, The Wall of Life is a portrait of an artist honing her craft in Virginia ballet studios, on Broadway stages, and through Hollywood’s cameras. It’s also a love letter to family, good friends, and great stories. But more than anything it’s a testament to a life driven by curiosity—one filled with travel, political awareness, metaphysical exploration, and the love of taking risks and asking good questions.”

While Ms. MacLaine said: “About forty-five years ago, I put ten or so framed photographs of friends and family and people I’ve worked with all grouped together on a living room wall in my Malibu home. Everyone who came over loved to look at this montage, and so “The Wall of Life” was born. It has long been a stage for asking questions, and not just for visitors to ask me things, but for me to ask myself to get at a deeper truth, and to question my visitors and understand them more. I’m pleased to share a selection of these photos—and some of the stories behind them—in this book.”

With over seventy years on the silver screen, MacLaine has, as she says, “seen it all, done it all, been everywhere, and met everyone.” In 1955, she debuted as the lead in The Trouble with Harry, winning the first of many Golden Globes. From there, her popularity only grew as she amassed a stunning collection of awards, accolades, and experiences, taking her place as a Hollywood icon.

Now, at ninety years old, MacLaine is reflecting on some of her favorite life moments and sharing the pictures that bring them to vivid life. In THE WALL OF LIFE, she shares both intimate family memories (her childhood with her brother Warren Beatty, her decision to leave for New York City at age sixteen, her early work on Broadway, and becoming a mother), as well as moments from a life lived in the public eye (starring in legendary film roles, meeting political luminaries, and developing an interest in spirituality).

Along the way, readers gain greater insight into figures such as Frank Sinatra, Bob Fosse, Bette Davis, Jack Nicholson, the Dalai Lama, Mikhail Baryshnikov, and many more. And whether she's sharing what advice Elvis Presley asked her for, how she consoled close friend Elizabeth Taylor after the death of her husband, or which prime minister she discussed UFOs with, MacLaine offers her most visual and candid book yet, giving readers an unprecedented glance into a life like no other.

About the Author

Shirley MacLaine is an actress, author, and dancer. Known for her portrayals of quirky, strong-willed, and eccentric women, she has received numerous accolades over her seven-decade career, including an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, six Golden Globes, and a Lifetime Achievement Award. Apart from acting, MacLaine has written numerous books regarding the subjects of metaphysics, spirituality, and reincarnation, as well as a New York Times bestselling memoir, Out On a Limb.