Here Comes the Bride! MURIEL'S WEDDING Original Cast Recording Released Today In Australia
Here comes the bride! Muriel's Wedding The Musical original cast recording is out now through Sony Music Entertainment Australia.
The cast recording features 21 songs with music and lyrics by Australian award winning songwriters Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall with additional songs by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Stig Anderson written for ABBA.
Carmen Pavlovic, Global Creatures CEO, said "We are so excited to partner with Sony Music to release the cast recording of Muriel's Wedding The Musical. This soundtrack reaffirms the vast reservoir of talent that has come together to make this all-Australian musical possible. Congratulations to all of the recording contributors including Kate and Keir for their ingenious music and lyrics, and to the cast and music producing team for their tireless work. We owe a debt of gratitude to Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson for all of their support in helping us realise Muriel's Wedding for the stage and now this subsequent soundtrack."
Denis Handlin AO, Chairman and CEO of Australia & New Zealand and President Asia Sony Music Entertainment, said "We are incredibly proud to be associated with the Global Creatures team on the release of the Muriel's Wedding Cast Recording and look forward to a brilliant relationship together. The quality of the recording is outstanding and is an excellent addition to this fantastic stage show."
Muriel's Wedding The Musical is a theatrical version of PJ Hogan's iconic hit film, updated to today by the writer himself. The production celebrated its' world premiere in Sydney on November 18, 2017 and closes on January 27, 2018.
The 28-strong cast who feature on the cast recording includes Maggie McKenna as Muriel, Madeleine Jones as Rhonda, Gary Sweet as Bill, Justine Clarke as the long suffering Betty, with other members of the Heslop clan played by Briallen Clarke (Joanie), Michael Whalley (Perry) and Connor Sweeney (Malcolm), while Helen Dallimore plays the strangely ever-present beauty consultant, Deidre Chambers.
The cast also includes Aaron Tsindos as Chook, Christie Whelan Browne as bridezilla Tania Degano, accompanied by a posse of bridesmaids, played by Manon Gunderson-Briggs, Hilary Cole and Laura Murphy. Brice Nobes, the first guy to ever ask Muriel on a date, is played by Ben Bennett and Stephen Madsen is Olympic swimming hopeful Alexander Shkuratov as well as Annie Aitken, Prue Bell, Jaime Hadwen, Dave Eastgate, Sheridan Harbridge, Mark Hill, Kaeng Chan, Tony Cogin, Caroline Kaspar, Adrian Li Donni, Luigi Lucente, Kenneth Moraleda, David Ouch and Tom Sharah.
The dream theatre director/designer team of Simon Phillips and Gabriela Tylesova lead a stellar creative team which also includes choreographer Andrew Hallsworth, lighting designer Trent Suidgeest, sound designer Michael Waters, musical supervisor Guy Simpson and musical director Isaac Hayward.
Muriel's Wedding The Musical original cast recording is out now.
MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL
The Cast Recording Track Listing
01. Sunshine State Of Mind
The Cast Of Muriel's Wedding The Musical
02. The Bouquet
03. Meet The Heslops
Michael Whalley, Connor Sweeney, Briallen Clarke, Justine Clarke
04. Progress
Gary Sweet, Helen Dallimore, The Cast Of Muriel's Wedding The Musical
05. Can't Hang
Christie Whelan Browne, Manon Gunderson-Briggs, Hilary Cole, Laura Murphy
06. Lucky Last / Perry Heslop
Maggie McKenna, Michael Whalley
07. Girls Like Us
Madeleine Jones, Maggie McKenna
08. Waterloo
Madeleine Jones, Maggie McKenna, Sheridan Harbridge, Jaime Hadwen, Aaron Tsindos, Mark Hill
09. Amazing
Madeleine Jones, Maggie McKenna
10. Sydney
The Cast Of Muriel's Wedding The Musical
11. Strangely Perfect Stranger
12. Here Comes The Bride
The Cast Of Muriel's Wedding The Musical
13. Never Stick Your Neck Out
Ben Bennett, The Male Cast Of Muriel's Wedding The Musical
14. Why Can't That Be Me?
15. Life Is A Competition
Dave Eastgate, The Cast Of Muriel's Wedding The Musical
16. Mr And Mrs Shkuratov
Maggie McKenna, Stephen Madsen, Dave Eastgate, The Cast Of Muriel's Wedding The Musical
17. Shared, Viral, Linked, Liked
Christie Whelan Browne, Manon Gunderson-Briggs, Hilary Cole, Laura Murphy
18. Sos
Jaime Hadwen, Sheridan Harbridge, Aaron Tsindos, Mark Hill
19. My Mother (eulogy)
Maggie McKenna, Michael Whalley, Connor Sweeney, Briallen Clarke, The Cast Of Muriel's Wedding The Musical
20. A True Friend
The Cast Of Muriel's Wedding The Musical
21. Sydney (remixed By Pip Norman)
The Cast Of Muriel's Wedding The Musical