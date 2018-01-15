Here Comes the Bride! MURIEL'S WEDDING Original Cast Recording Released Today In Australia

Here comes the bride! Muriel's Wedding The Musical original cast recording is out now through Sony Music Entertainment Australia.

The cast recording features 21 songs with music and lyrics by Australian award winning songwriters Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall with additional songs by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Stig Anderson written for ABBA.

Carmen Pavlovic, Global Creatures CEO, said "We are so excited to partner with Sony Music to release the cast recording of Muriel's Wedding The Musical. This soundtrack reaffirms the vast reservoir of talent that has come together to make this all-Australian musical possible. Congratulations to all of the recording contributors including Kate and Keir for their ingenious music and lyrics, and to the cast and music producing team for their tireless work. We owe a debt of gratitude to Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson for all of their support in helping us realise Muriel's Wedding for the stage and now this subsequent soundtrack."

Denis Handlin AO, Chairman and CEO of Australia & New Zealand and President Asia Sony Music Entertainment, said "We are incredibly proud to be associated with the Global Creatures team on the release of the Muriel's Wedding Cast Recording and look forward to a brilliant relationship together. The quality of the recording is outstanding and is an excellent addition to this fantastic stage show."

Muriel's Wedding The Musical is a theatrical version of PJ Hogan's iconic hit film, updated to today by the writer himself. The production celebrated its' world premiere in Sydney on November 18, 2017 and closes on January 27, 2018.

The 28-strong cast who feature on the cast recording includes Maggie McKenna as Muriel, Madeleine Jones as Rhonda, Gary Sweet as Bill, Justine Clarke as the long suffering Betty, with other members of the Heslop clan played by Briallen Clarke (Joanie), Michael Whalley (Perry) and Connor Sweeney (Malcolm), while Helen Dallimore plays the strangely ever-present beauty consultant, Deidre Chambers.

The cast also includes Aaron Tsindos as Chook, Christie Whelan Browne as bridezilla Tania Degano, accompanied by a posse of bridesmaids, played by Manon Gunderson-Briggs, Hilary Cole and Laura Murphy. Brice Nobes, the first guy to ever ask Muriel on a date, is played by Ben Bennett and Stephen Madsen is Olympic swimming hopeful Alexander Shkuratov as well as Annie Aitken, Prue Bell, Jaime Hadwen, Dave Eastgate, Sheridan Harbridge, Mark Hill, Kaeng Chan, Tony Cogin, Caroline Kaspar, Adrian Li Donni, Luigi Lucente, Kenneth Moraleda, David Ouch and Tom Sharah.

The dream theatre director/designer team of Simon Phillips and Gabriela Tylesova lead a stellar creative team which also includes choreographer Andrew Hallsworth, lighting designer Trent Suidgeest, sound designer Michael Waters, musical supervisor Guy Simpson and musical director Isaac Hayward.

Muriel's Wedding The Musical original cast recording is out now.

MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL

The Cast Recording Track Listing

01. Sunshine State Of Mind

The Cast Of Muriel's Wedding The Musical

02. The Bouquet

Maggie McKenna

03. Meet The Heslops

Michael Whalley, Connor Sweeney, Briallen Clarke, Justine Clarke

04. Progress

Gary Sweet, Helen Dallimore, The Cast Of Muriel's Wedding The Musical

05. Can't Hang

Christie Whelan Browne, Manon Gunderson-Briggs, Hilary Cole, Laura Murphy

06. Lucky Last / Perry Heslop

Maggie McKenna, Michael Whalley

07. Girls Like Us

Madeleine Jones, Maggie McKenna

08. Waterloo

Madeleine Jones, Maggie McKenna, Sheridan Harbridge, Jaime Hadwen, Aaron Tsindos, Mark Hill

09. Amazing

Madeleine Jones, Maggie McKenna

10. Sydney

The Cast Of Muriel's Wedding The Musical

11. Strangely Perfect Stranger

Maggie McKenna, Ben Bennett

12. Here Comes The Bride

The Cast Of Muriel's Wedding The Musical

13. Never Stick Your Neck Out

Ben Bennett, The Male Cast Of Muriel's Wedding The Musical

14. Why Can't That Be Me?

Maggie McKenna

15. Life Is A Competition

Dave Eastgate, The Cast Of Muriel's Wedding The Musical

16. Mr And Mrs Shkuratov

Maggie McKenna, Stephen Madsen, Dave Eastgate, The Cast Of Muriel's Wedding The Musical

17. Shared, Viral, Linked, Liked

Christie Whelan Browne, Manon Gunderson-Briggs, Hilary Cole, Laura Murphy

18. Sos

Jaime Hadwen, Sheridan Harbridge, Aaron Tsindos, Mark Hill

19. My Mother (eulogy)

Maggie McKenna, Michael Whalley, Connor Sweeney, Briallen Clarke, The Cast Of Muriel's Wedding The Musical

20. A True Friend

The Cast Of Muriel's Wedding The Musical

21. Sydney (remixed By Pip Norman)

The Cast Of Muriel's Wedding The Musical

Related Articles