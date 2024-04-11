Heidi Blickenstaff, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY And More Honored At 41st Annual Elliot Norton Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



More than 140 nominations in over two dozen categories of outstanding actors, directors, designers, choreographers, musicians, and productions and 4 awards for visiting productions have been announced by the Boston Theater Critics Association (BTCA) for the 41st Annual Elliot Norton Awards.

The awards ceremony will be held on Monday, May 20, 2024 at 7 PM, at the Huntington Theatre in Boston; tickets are now on sale.

This year's recipient of the Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence is Janie E. Howland, an acclaimed scenic designer based in Boston, whose work has been seen in Boston, New York, London, and throughout New England. Special Citations will be awarded to Lyric Stage Company of Boston in honor of its 50th Anniversary, Company One Theatre in honor of its 25th Anniversary, and veteran actress Annette Miller.

The 2024 Elliot Norton Arts Education Award will be presented to Hyde Square Task Force whose programs focus on the development of Boston's Latin Quarter as a cultural district, and community-based Afro-Latin arts enrichment.

Joyce Kulhawik, president of the Boston Theater Critics Association, stated, “We are building on the momentum of last year's tremendous turnout and energy! This year we've had more eyes on theater productions than ever before. Our inaugural nominating committees have been out and about while the BTCA has been awarding a “Critics' Pick” to excellent productions while they're still onstage. We applaud this theater community as it continues to rise post COVID and can't wait to join a huge crowd again this year as we honor the amazing work we've seen!”

The Elliot Norton Awards are presented annually by the Boston Theater Critics Association (Don Aucoin, Jared Bowen, Terry Byrne, Christopher Ehlers, Joyce Kulhawik, Jacquinn Sinclair. New members as of 4/1/24 include Ife Oshun, R. Scott Reedy, Bob Verini) to honor the outstanding productions, directors, designers, and performers whose work audiences have seen on Greater Boston stages throughout the season.

The Elliot Norton Awards are named for the eminent Boston theater critic Elliot Norton, who remained an active supporter of drama, both locally and nationally, until his death in 2003 at the age of 100. The Boston theater community carries on his legacy and can be proud of its relentless growth as the arts continue struggling to survive.

Special and honored guests at the awards in past years comprise a Who's Who of distinguished artists whose work has appeared on Boston's stages, including: Al Pacino, Chita Rivera, Olympia Dukakis, Faye Dunaway, August Wilson, Melinda Lopez, Randy Rainbow, Cherry Jones, Lea DeLaria, Tommy Tune, Edward Albee, Brian Dennehy, Julie Harris, Sir Ian McKellen, Lynn Redgrave, and Jason Robards Jr.

This year's recipient of the Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence is Janie E. Howland, scenic designer. Janie has been designing scenery for 30 years, since receiving her MFA from Brandeis University. She is making her Trinity Repertory Company debut in May with “La Cage aux Folles.” Her work was seen in London this past fall with a remount of “Operation Epsilon” at Southwark Playhouse.

Regional productions include: “Mermaid Hour,” Moonbox Productions; “Cost of Living,” SpeakEasy Stage; “The Minutes,” Umbrella Stage; “Thirst,” Lyric Stage; “Machine Learning,” Central Square Theater; “Urban Nutcracker,” City Ballet of Boston. Her sets have been seen at the NYC Dance Alliance, InterAct Theatre (PA), Berkshire Opera Festival, Willamette University (OR), Wheelock Family Theatre, New Repertory Theatre, Reagle Music Theatre, Actors' Shakespeare Project, Odyssey Opera, Weston Playhouse (VT), Boston Conservatory, New England Conservatory, Company One Theatre, Merrimack Repertory Theatre and Gloucester Stage Company.

A favorite collaboration has been with Sally Taylor and Consenses – an artistic game of telephone that exhibited on Martha's Vineyard, at Wellesley College, and at Mass MOCA. In 2023, Janie had the honor of painting a cow named “Great Moo-sterpieces” for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's cow parade.

In 1995, with partner Ben Williams, she opened Cyco Scenic, a design/build/ scene shop creating scenery for theater, opera and corporate events. She has received four Elliot Norton Awards for Outstanding Design and four IRNE Design Awards. Janie has taught at Wellesley College, Northeastern University, Emerson College, Bridgewater State University and Worcester State and plans to return as a guest to Willamette University. She is the founder of Prop Co-Op, with thanks to StageSource and SpeakEasy Stage Company. She is a member of United Scenic Artists local 829.

Tickets are on sale at the Boston Theatre Scene Box Office, at Bostontheatrescene.com or by calling (617) 933-8600. For further information, visit ElliotNortonawards.com.

Boston Theater Critics Association 41st Annual Elliot Norton Awards

Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence

Janie E. Howland

Awardees

Outstanding Visiting Production

“Moby Dick,” a production by Plexus Polaire, presented by ArtsEmerson

Outstanding Visiting Musical

“Girl from the North Country,” presented by Broadway In Boston

Outstanding Visiting Performance in a Musical

Heidi Blickenstaff, “Jagged Little Pill,” presented by Broadway In Boston

Outstanding Visiting Solo Performance

"Alex Edelman: Just For Us," presented by Emerson Colonial Theatre

Nominees

Outstanding Production, Large Theater

“Fat Ham,” The Huntington, in association with Alliance Theatre and The Front Porch Arts Collective

“John Proctor is the Villain,” The Huntington

“Macbeth,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

“Prayer for the French Republic,” The Huntington

“The Lehman Trilogy,” The Huntington

Outstanding Production, Midsize Theater

“Angels in America," Central Square Theater and Bedlam

“As You Like It,” Actors' Shakespeare Project in partnership with The Theater Offensive

“How I Learned to Drive,” Actors' Shakespeare Project

“King Hedley II,” Actors' Shakespeare Project

“The Minutes,” The Umbrella Stage Company

Outstanding Production, Small Theater

“A Raisin in the Sun,” New Repertory Theatre

“The Gaaga,” Arlekin Players Theatre

“The Interrobangers,” Company One Theatre

“The Spider & The Fly,” imaginary beasts

“Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”, Theater UnCorked

Outstanding Musical Production

“Assassins,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston

“Evita,” American Repertory Theater in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company

“Oklahoma!,” Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston

“The Band's Visit,” The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company

“The Color Purple,” The Umbrella Stage Company

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Large Theater

Amy Resnick, “Prayer for the French Republic,” The Huntington

Faran Tahir, “Macbeth,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Jenna Agbayani, “The Heart Sellers,” The Huntington

Joanne Kelly, “Macbeth,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Marshall W. Mabry IV, “Fat Ham,” The Huntington, in association with Alliance Theatre and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Midsize Theater

Dennis Trainor Jr., “How I Learned to Drive,” Actors' Shakespeare Project

Eddie Shields, “Angels in America,” Central Square Theater and Bedlam

James Ricardo Milord, “King Hedley II,” Actors' Shakespeare Project

Jennifer Rohn, "How I Learned to Drive," Actors' Shakespeare Project

Lewis D. Wheeler, “Cost of Living,” SpeakEasy Stage Company

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Small Theater

Brooks Reeves, “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” Theater UnCorked

Cristhian Mancinas-Garcia, “619 Hendricks,” Teatro Chelsea

Damon Singletary, “A Raisin in the Sun,” New Repertory Theatre

Sehnaz Dirik, “Side Man,” Theater UnCorked

Sehnaz Dirik, “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” Theater UnCorked

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, Large Theater

Ebony Marshall-Oliver, “Fat Ham,” The Huntington in association with Alliance Theatre and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Haley Wong, “John Proctor is the Villain,” The Huntington

Isabel Van Natta, “John Proctor is the Villain,” The Huntington

Jules Talbot, “John Proctor is the Villain,” The Huntington

Lau'rie Roach, “Fat Ham,” The Huntington, in association with Alliance Theatre and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, Midsize Theater

Helen Hy-Yuen Swanson, “Angels in America” Central Square Theater and Bedlam

Jon Vellante, "Beyond Words,'' a Catalyst Collaborative@MIT production, presented by Central Square Theater

Kari Buckley, “Angels in America,” Central Square Theater and Bedlam

Naheem Garcia, “King Hedley II,” Actors' Shakespeare Project

Zach Fike Hodges, “Angels in America,” Central Square Theater and Bedlam

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, Small Theater

Darya Denisova, “The Gaaga,” Arlekin Players Theatre

Evan Turissini, “The Spider & The Fly,” imaginary beasts

Schanaya Barrows, “Dance Nation,” Apollinaire Theatre

Schanaya Barrows, “The Interrobangers,” Company One Theatre

Valyn Lyric Turner, “A Raisin in the Sun,” New Repertory Theatre

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical

Elena Ricardo, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” North Shore Music Theatre

Jared Troilo, "Oklahoma!,'' Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston

Jennifer Apple, “The Band's Visit,” The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company

Shy'Kira Allen, “The Color Purple,” The Umbrella Stage Company

Yewande Odetoyinbo, “Sister Act,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical

Jack Mullen, “Oklahoma!,” Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston

Jared Troilo, "The Band's Visit,” The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company

Justina Machado, “Real Women Have Curves,” American Repertory Theater

Kai Clifton, “The Color Purple,” The Umbrella Stage Company

Robert St. Laurence, “Assassins,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Outstanding Musical Direction

Camille Villalpando Rolla, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," North Shore Music Theatre

Dan Rodriguez, “Assassins,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Dan Rodriguez, “Oklahoma!,” Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston

José Delgado, “The Band's Visit,” The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company

Nathanael Wilkerson, “The Color Purple,” The Umbrella Stage Company

Outstanding Choreography

Daniel Pelzig, “The Band's Visit,” The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company

Emily Maltby and Valeria Solomonoff, “Evita,” American Repertory Theater in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company

Marcos Santana, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” North Shore Music Theatre

Rachel Bertone, “Oklahoma!,” Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston

Taavon Gamble, “The Prom,” SpeakEasy Stage Company

Outstanding Direction, Large Theater

Carey Perloff, “The Lehman Trilogy,” The Huntington

Margot Bordelon, “John Proctor is the Villain,” The Huntington

Paul Daigneault, “The Band's Visit,” The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company

Sammi Cannold, “Evita,” American Repertory Theater in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company

Stevie Walker-Webb, “Fat Ham,” The Huntington in association with Alliance Theatre and Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Director, Midsize Theater

Courtney O'Connor, “Assassins,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Elaine Vaan Hogue, “How I Learned to Drive,” Actors' Shakespeare Project

Eric Tucker, “Angels in America,” Central Square Theater and Bedlam

Harold Steward, “As You Like It,” Actors' Shakespeare Project in partnership with The Theater Offensive

Summer L. Williams, “King Hedley II,” Actors' Shakespeare Project

Outstanding Director, Small Theater

Ben Delatizky, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Theater UnCorked

Lois Roach, “A Raisin in the Sun,” New Repertory Theatre

Matthew Woods, “The Spider & The Fly,” imaginary beasts

Pascale Florestal, “Diaspora!,” New Repertory Theatre

Sasha Denisova & Igor Golyak, “The Gaaga,” Arlekin Players Theatre

Outstanding Scenic Design, Large Theater

Arnulfo Maldonado, “Joy & Pandemic,” The Huntington

Arnulfo Maldonado and Hana S. Kim, “Real Women Have Curves,” American Repertory Theater

Jason Sherwood, “Evita,” American Repertory Theater in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company

Luciana Stecconi, “Fat Ham,” The Huntington in association with Alliance Theatre and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Wilson Chin and Jimmy Stubbs, “The Band’s Visit,” The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company

Outstanding Scenic Design, Midsize or Small Theater

Danielle DeLaFuente and Maria Servellon, “The Interrobangers,” Company One Theatre

Irina Kruzhilina, Irina Vilenchik, & Julie Sikh, “The Gaaga,” Arlekin Players Theatre

Janie E. Howland, “Machine Learning,” Central Square Theater and Teatro Chelsea

Janie E. Howland, “Rooted,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Janie E. Howland, “Thirst,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Outstanding Lighting Design, Large Theater

Aja M. Jackson, “The Band’s Visit,” The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company

Bradley King, “Evita,” American Repertory Theater in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company

Eric Southern and Maximo Grano De Oro, “Macbeth,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Robert Wierzel, “The Lehman Trilogy,” The Huntington

Stacey Derosier, “The Half-God of Rainfall,” American Repertory Theater and New York Theater Workshop

Outstanding Lighting Design, Midsize or Small Theater

Baron E. Pugh, “Assassins,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Corey Whittemore, “We Had a Girl Before You,” Greater Boston Stage Company

Elmer Martinez, “The Interrobangers,” Company One Theatre

John R. Malinowski, “Angels in America,” Central Square Theater and Bedlam

Kat C. Zhou, “Sweeney Todd,” Moonbox Productions

Outstanding Sound Design, Large Theater

Aubrey Dube, “Fat Ham,” The Huntington in association with Alliance Theatre and Front Porch Arts Collective

David Remedios and MacKenzie Adamick, “Macbeth,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Joshua Millican, “The Band’s Visit,” The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company

Mark Bennett and Charles Coes, “The Lehman Trilogy,” The Huntington

Mikaal Sulaiman, “The Half-God of Rainfall,” American Repertory Theater and New York

Theater Workshop

Outstanding Sound Design, Midsize or Small Theater

Alex Berg, “Assassins,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Brendan F. Doyle, “The Gaaga,” Arlekin Players Theatre

David Remedios, “Machine Learning,” Central Square Theater and Teatro Chelsea

David Remedios, “We Had a Girl Before You,” Greater Boston Stage Company

Kai Bohlman, “Angels in America,” Central Square Theater and Bedlam

Outstanding Costume Design, Large Theater

Alejo Vietti, “Evita,” American Repertory Theater in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company

Linda Cho, “The Half-God of Rainfall,” American Repertory Theater and New York Theater Workshop

Miranda Kau Giurleo, “The Band’s Visit,” The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company of Boston

Sarita Fellows, “Joy & Pandemic,” The Huntington

Wilberth Gonzalez and Paloma Young, “Real Women Have Curves,” American Repertory Theater

Outstanding Costume Design, Midsize or Small Theater

Cotton Talbot-Minkin, “The Spider & The Fly,” imaginary beasts

Danielle Tyler Mathews, “Angels in America,” Central Square Theater and Bedlam

House of Martino, “The Rocky Menorah Christmas Show,” Gold Dust Orphans

Rachel Padula-Shufelt, “Assassins,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Rebecca Glick, “Sweeney Todd,” Moonbox Productions

Outstanding Solo Performance

Annie Barbour, "We had A Girl Before You,'' Greater Boston Stage Company

Jay Eddy, "Driving in Circles," Boston Playwrights' Theatre

Outstanding New Script

Francisco Mendoza, “Machine Learning,” Central Square Theater and Teatro Chelsea

Hortense Gerardo, “Middleton Heights,” The Umbrella Stage Company

Lisa Loomer, “Real Women Have Curves,” American Repertory Theater

P. Carl, “Becoming a Man,” American Repertory Theater

Phaedra Michelle Scott, “Diaspora!,” New Repertory Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble

“A Raisin in the Sun,” New Repertory Theatre

“Angels in America,” Central Square Theater and Bedlam

“Assassins,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston

“Fat Ham,” The Huntington, in association with Alliance Theatre and Front Porch Arts Collective

“John Proctor is the Villain,” The Huntington

“King Hedley II,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project

“Prayer for the French Republic,” The Huntington

“Real Women Have Curves,” American Repertory Theater

“The Band’s Visit,” The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company

“The Gaaga,” Arlekin Players Theatre