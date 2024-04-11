Heidi Blickenstaff, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY And More Honored At 41st Annual Elliot Norton Awards

The awards ceremony will be held on Monday, May 20, 2024 at 7 PM, at the Huntington Theatre in Boston; tickets are now on sale.
More than 140 nominations in over two dozen categories of outstanding actors, directors, designers, choreographers, musicians, and productions and 4 awards for visiting productions have been announced by the Boston Theater Critics Association (BTCA) for the 41st Annual Elliot Norton Awards.
This year's recipient of the Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence is Janie E. Howland, an acclaimed scenic designer based in Boston, whose work has been seen in Boston, New York, London, and throughout New England. Special Citations will be awarded to Lyric Stage Company of Boston in honor of its 50th Anniversary, Company One Theatre in honor of its 25th Anniversary, and veteran actress Annette Miller.
The 2024 Elliot Norton Arts Education Award will be presented to Hyde Square Task Force whose programs focus on the development of Boston's Latin Quarter as a cultural district, and community-based Afro-Latin arts enrichment.
Joyce Kulhawik, president of the Boston Theater Critics Association, stated, “We are building on the momentum of last year's tremendous turnout and energy! This year we've had more eyes on theater productions than ever before. Our inaugural nominating committees have been out and about while the BTCA has been awarding a “Critics' Pick” to excellent productions while they're still onstage. We applaud this theater community as it continues to rise post COVID and can't wait to join a huge crowd again this year as we honor the amazing work we've seen!”
The Elliot Norton Awards are presented annually by the Boston Theater Critics Association (Don Aucoin, Jared Bowen, Terry Byrne, Christopher Ehlers, Joyce Kulhawik, Jacquinn Sinclair. New members as of 4/1/24 include Ife Oshun, R. Scott Reedy, Bob Verini) to honor the outstanding productions, directors, designers, and performers whose work audiences have seen on Greater Boston stages throughout the season.
The Elliot Norton Awards are named for the eminent Boston theater critic Elliot Norton, who remained an active supporter of drama, both locally and nationally, until his death in 2003 at the age of 100. The Boston theater community carries on his legacy and can be proud of its relentless growth as the arts continue struggling to survive.
Special and honored guests at the awards in past years comprise a Who's Who of distinguished artists whose work has appeared on Boston's stages, including: Al Pacino, Chita Rivera, Olympia Dukakis, Faye Dunaway, August Wilson, Melinda Lopez, Randy Rainbow, Cherry Jones, Lea DeLaria, Tommy Tune, Edward Albee, Brian Dennehy, Julie Harris, Sir Ian McKellen, Lynn Redgrave, and Jason Robards Jr.
This year's recipient of the Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence is Janie E. Howland, scenic designer. Janie has been designing scenery for 30 years, since receiving her MFA from Brandeis University. She is making her Trinity Repertory Company debut in May with “La Cage aux Folles.” Her work was seen in London this past fall with a remount of “Operation Epsilon” at Southwark Playhouse.
Regional productions include: “Mermaid Hour,” Moonbox Productions; “Cost of Living,” SpeakEasy Stage; “The Minutes,” Umbrella Stage; “Thirst,” Lyric Stage; “Machine Learning,” Central Square Theater; “Urban Nutcracker,” City Ballet of Boston. Her sets have been seen at the NYC Dance Alliance, InterAct Theatre (PA), Berkshire Opera Festival, Willamette University (OR), Wheelock Family Theatre, New Repertory Theatre, Reagle Music Theatre, Actors' Shakespeare Project, Odyssey Opera, Weston Playhouse (VT), Boston Conservatory, New England Conservatory, Company One Theatre, Merrimack Repertory Theatre and Gloucester Stage Company.
A favorite collaboration has been with Sally Taylor and Consenses – an artistic game of telephone that exhibited on Martha's Vineyard, at Wellesley College, and at Mass MOCA. In 2023, Janie had the honor of painting a cow named “Great Moo-sterpieces” for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's cow parade.
In 1995, with partner Ben Williams, she opened Cyco Scenic, a design/build/ scene shop creating scenery for theater, opera and corporate events. She has received four Elliot Norton Awards for Outstanding Design and four IRNE Design Awards. Janie has taught at Wellesley College, Northeastern University, Emerson College, Bridgewater State University and Worcester State and plans to return as a guest to Willamette University. She is the founder of Prop Co-Op, with thanks to StageSource and SpeakEasy Stage Company. She is a member of United Scenic Artists local 829.
Tickets are on sale at the Boston Theatre Scene Box Office, at Bostontheatrescene.com or by calling (617) 933-8600. For further information, visit ElliotNortonawards.com.
Janie E. Howland
“Moby Dick,” a production by Plexus Polaire, presented by ArtsEmerson
“Girl from the North Country,” presented by Broadway In Boston
Heidi Blickenstaff, “Jagged Little Pill,” presented by Broadway In Boston
"Alex Edelman: Just For Us," presented by Emerson Colonial Theatre
“Fat Ham,” The Huntington, in association with Alliance Theatre and The Front Porch Arts Collective
“John Proctor is the Villain,” The Huntington
“Macbeth,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
“Prayer for the French Republic,” The Huntington
“The Lehman Trilogy,” The Huntington
“Angels in America," Central Square Theater and Bedlam
“As You Like It,” Actors' Shakespeare Project in partnership with The Theater Offensive
“How I Learned to Drive,” Actors' Shakespeare Project
“King Hedley II,” Actors' Shakespeare Project
“The Minutes,” The Umbrella Stage Company
“A Raisin in the Sun,” New Repertory Theatre
“The Gaaga,” Arlekin Players Theatre
“The Interrobangers,” Company One Theatre
“The Spider & The Fly,” imaginary beasts
“Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”, Theater UnCorked
“Assassins,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston
“Evita,” American Repertory Theater in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company
“Oklahoma!,” Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston
“The Band's Visit,” The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company
“The Color Purple,” The Umbrella Stage Company
Amy Resnick, “Prayer for the French Republic,” The Huntington
Faran Tahir, “Macbeth,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Jenna Agbayani, “The Heart Sellers,” The Huntington
Joanne Kelly, “Macbeth,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Marshall W. Mabry IV, “Fat Ham,” The Huntington, in association with Alliance Theatre and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Dennis Trainor Jr., “How I Learned to Drive,” Actors' Shakespeare Project
Eddie Shields, “Angels in America,” Central Square Theater and Bedlam
James Ricardo Milord, “King Hedley II,” Actors' Shakespeare Project
Jennifer Rohn, "How I Learned to Drive," Actors' Shakespeare Project
Lewis D. Wheeler, “Cost of Living,” SpeakEasy Stage Company
Brooks Reeves, “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” Theater UnCorked
Cristhian Mancinas-Garcia, “619 Hendricks,” Teatro Chelsea
Damon Singletary, “A Raisin in the Sun,” New Repertory Theatre
Sehnaz Dirik, “Side Man,” Theater UnCorked
Sehnaz Dirik, “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” Theater UnCorked
Ebony Marshall-Oliver, “Fat Ham,” The Huntington in association with Alliance Theatre and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Haley Wong, “John Proctor is the Villain,” The Huntington
Isabel Van Natta, “John Proctor is the Villain,” The Huntington
Jules Talbot, “John Proctor is the Villain,” The Huntington
Lau'rie Roach, “Fat Ham,” The Huntington, in association with Alliance Theatre and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Helen Hy-Yuen Swanson, “Angels in America” Central Square Theater and Bedlam
Jon Vellante, "Beyond Words,'' a Catalyst Collaborative@MIT production, presented by Central Square Theater
Kari Buckley, “Angels in America,” Central Square Theater and Bedlam
Naheem Garcia, “King Hedley II,” Actors' Shakespeare Project
Zach Fike Hodges, “Angels in America,” Central Square Theater and Bedlam
Darya Denisova, “The Gaaga,” Arlekin Players Theatre
Evan Turissini, “The Spider & The Fly,” imaginary beasts
Schanaya Barrows, “Dance Nation,” Apollinaire Theatre
Schanaya Barrows, “The Interrobangers,” Company One Theatre
Valyn Lyric Turner, “A Raisin in the Sun,” New Repertory Theatre
Elena Ricardo, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” North Shore Music Theatre
Jared Troilo, "Oklahoma!,'' Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston
Jennifer Apple, “The Band's Visit,” The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company
Shy'Kira Allen, “The Color Purple,” The Umbrella Stage Company
Yewande Odetoyinbo, “Sister Act,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston
Jack Mullen, “Oklahoma!,” Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston
Jared Troilo, "The Band's Visit,” The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company
Justina Machado, “Real Women Have Curves,” American Repertory Theater
Kai Clifton, “The Color Purple,” The Umbrella Stage Company
Robert St. Laurence, “Assassins,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston
Camille Villalpando Rolla, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," North Shore Music Theatre
Dan Rodriguez, “Assassins,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston
Dan Rodriguez, “Oklahoma!,” Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston
José Delgado, “The Band's Visit,” The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company
Nathanael Wilkerson, “The Color Purple,” The Umbrella Stage Company
Daniel Pelzig, “The Band's Visit,” The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company
Emily Maltby and Valeria Solomonoff, “Evita,” American Repertory Theater in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company
Marcos Santana, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” North Shore Music Theatre
Rachel Bertone, “Oklahoma!,” Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston
Taavon Gamble, “The Prom,” SpeakEasy Stage Company
Carey Perloff, “The Lehman Trilogy,” The Huntington
Margot Bordelon, “John Proctor is the Villain,” The Huntington
Paul Daigneault, “The Band's Visit,” The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company
Sammi Cannold, “Evita,” American Repertory Theater in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company
Stevie Walker-Webb, “Fat Ham,” The Huntington in association with Alliance Theatre and Front Porch Arts Collective
Courtney O'Connor, “Assassins,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston
Elaine Vaan Hogue, “How I Learned to Drive,” Actors' Shakespeare Project
Eric Tucker, “Angels in America,” Central Square Theater and Bedlam
Harold Steward, “As You Like It,” Actors' Shakespeare Project in partnership with The Theater Offensive
Summer L. Williams, “King Hedley II,” Actors' Shakespeare Project
Ben Delatizky, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Theater UnCorked
Lois Roach, “A Raisin in the Sun,” New Repertory Theatre
Matthew Woods, “The Spider & The Fly,” imaginary beasts
Pascale Florestal, “Diaspora!,” New Repertory Theatre
Sasha Denisova & Igor Golyak, “The Gaaga,” Arlekin Players Theatre
Arnulfo Maldonado, “Joy & Pandemic,” The Huntington
Arnulfo Maldonado and Hana S. Kim, “Real Women Have Curves,” American Repertory Theater
Jason Sherwood, “Evita,” American Repertory Theater in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company
Luciana Stecconi, “Fat Ham,” The Huntington in association with Alliance Theatre and The Front Porch Arts Collective
Wilson Chin and Jimmy Stubbs, “The Band’s Visit,” The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company
Danielle DeLaFuente and Maria Servellon, “The Interrobangers,” Company One Theatre
Irina Kruzhilina, Irina Vilenchik, & Julie Sikh, “The Gaaga,” Arlekin Players Theatre
Janie E. Howland, “Machine Learning,” Central Square Theater and Teatro Chelsea
Janie E. Howland, “Rooted,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston
Janie E. Howland, “Thirst,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston
Aja M. Jackson, “The Band’s Visit,” The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company
Bradley King, “Evita,” American Repertory Theater in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company
Eric Southern and Maximo Grano De Oro, “Macbeth,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Robert Wierzel, “The Lehman Trilogy,” The Huntington
Stacey Derosier, “The Half-God of Rainfall,” American Repertory Theater and New York Theater Workshop
Baron E. Pugh, “Assassins,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston
Corey Whittemore, “We Had a Girl Before You,” Greater Boston Stage Company
Elmer Martinez, “The Interrobangers,” Company One Theatre
John R. Malinowski, “Angels in America,” Central Square Theater and Bedlam
Kat C. Zhou, “Sweeney Todd,” Moonbox Productions
Aubrey Dube, “Fat Ham,” The Huntington in association with Alliance Theatre and Front Porch Arts Collective
David Remedios and MacKenzie Adamick, “Macbeth,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Joshua Millican, “The Band’s Visit,” The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company
Mark Bennett and Charles Coes, “The Lehman Trilogy,” The Huntington
Mikaal Sulaiman, “The Half-God of Rainfall,” American Repertory Theater and New York
Theater Workshop
Alex Berg, “Assassins,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston
Brendan F. Doyle, “The Gaaga,” Arlekin Players Theatre
David Remedios, “Machine Learning,” Central Square Theater and Teatro Chelsea
David Remedios, “We Had a Girl Before You,” Greater Boston Stage Company
Kai Bohlman, “Angels in America,” Central Square Theater and Bedlam
Alejo Vietti, “Evita,” American Repertory Theater in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company
Linda Cho, “The Half-God of Rainfall,” American Repertory Theater and New York Theater Workshop
Miranda Kau Giurleo, “The Band’s Visit,” The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company of Boston
Sarita Fellows, “Joy & Pandemic,” The Huntington
Wilberth Gonzalez and Paloma Young, “Real Women Have Curves,” American Repertory Theater
Cotton Talbot-Minkin, “The Spider & The Fly,” imaginary beasts
Danielle Tyler Mathews, “Angels in America,” Central Square Theater and Bedlam
House of Martino, “The Rocky Menorah Christmas Show,” Gold Dust Orphans
Rachel Padula-Shufelt, “Assassins,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston
Rebecca Glick, “Sweeney Todd,” Moonbox Productions
Annie Barbour, "We had A Girl Before You,'' Greater Boston Stage Company
Jay Eddy, "Driving in Circles," Boston Playwrights' Theatre
Francisco Mendoza, “Machine Learning,” Central Square Theater and Teatro Chelsea
Hortense Gerardo, “Middleton Heights,” The Umbrella Stage Company
Lisa Loomer, “Real Women Have Curves,” American Repertory Theater
P. Carl, “Becoming a Man,” American Repertory Theater
Phaedra Michelle Scott, “Diaspora!,” New Repertory Theatre
“A Raisin in the Sun,” New Repertory Theatre
“Angels in America,” Central Square Theater and Bedlam
“Assassins,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston
“Fat Ham,” The Huntington, in association with Alliance Theatre and Front Porch Arts Collective
“John Proctor is the Villain,” The Huntington
“King Hedley II,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project
“Prayer for the French Republic,” The Huntington
“Real Women Have Curves,” American Repertory Theater
“The Band’s Visit,” The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company
“The Gaaga,” Arlekin Players Theatre
