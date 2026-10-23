Listen: THAT PARENTING MUSICAL Studio Cast Album Out Now
The album features Christopher Jackson, Kara Lindsay, Bonnie Milligan, Max Mendoza Crumm, Vidushi Goyal, and Scott Rathbun.
That Parenting Musical (Studio Cast Album) is now available in streaming and digital formats. The CD and vinyl editions of the recordings will be released later this season. The album features Christopher Jackson, Kara Lindsay, Bonnie Milligan, Max Mendoza Crumm, Vidushi Goyal, and Scott Rathbun. That Parenting Musical, which ran off-Broadway in 2024, features book, music and lyrics by Graham and Kristina Fuller. Listen now!
The album is produced by Ian Kagey, Dan Graeber, Graham Fuller, and Kristina Fuller, with Blue i Productions LLC and 19K Productions, LLC serving as executive producers. Casting of the album is by Eisenberg Casting, Daryl Eisenberg, CSA. The album's orchestrations are by Dan Graeber, who also serves as music director. Pre-order the CD edition HERE and the vinyl HERE. Stream or download That Parenting Musical, please visit the label HERE.
Inspired by their real-life parenting journey, Graham and Kristina Fuller set out to write a musical that accurately reflects modern parenting, including all the unique joys and pitfalls.
That Parenting Musical features a wide array of musical styles, from doo-wop to hip hop, Gilbert and Sullivan patter to '80s rock, Motown to musical theater and more, “all delivered with power and finesse.” The show follows two bleary-eyed young parents as they trudge through the trenches and discover their post-baby identities. In an evening of new-parent Greatest Hits, a foul-mouthed toddler zeroes in on “The Most Dangerous Thing In The Room”; a chronically-overlooked younger sibling sings the “Second Child Blues”; a mom trio celebrates yoga pants in an R&B love song to the “official mom uniform”; Dad discovers he's not the “ice-cream and movie-night cool parent” but rather the “do your homework real parent” amid a kiddo sugar-crash; and Mom retrieves a sticky, hair-covered pacifier from the floor of an airport bathroom while her baby screams bloody murder and her flight boards without her.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.