Listen: THAT PARENTING MUSICAL Studio Cast Album Out Now

That Parenting Musical (Studio Cast Album) is now available in streaming and digital formats. The CD and vinyl editions of the recordings will be released later this season. The album features Christopher Jackson, Kara Lindsay, Bonnie Milligan, Max Mendoza Crumm, Vidushi Goyal, and Scott Rathbun. That Parenting Musical, which ran off-Broadway in 2024, features book, music and lyrics by Graham and Kristina Fuller. Listen now!

The album is produced by Ian Kagey, Dan Graeber, Graham Fuller, and Kristina Fuller, with Blue i Productions LLC and 19K Productions, LLC serving as executive producers. Casting of the album is by Eisenberg Casting, Daryl Eisenberg, CSA. The album's orchestrations are by Dan Graeber, who also serves as music director. Pre-order the CD edition HERE and the vinyl HERE. Stream or download That Parenting Musical, please visit the label HERE.

Inspired by their real-life parenting journey, Graham and Kristina Fuller set out to write a musical that accurately reflects modern parenting, including all the unique joys and pitfalls.

That Parenting Musical features a wide array of musical styles, from doo-wop to hip hop, Gilbert and Sullivan patter to '80s rock, Motown to musical theater and more, “all delivered with power and finesse.” The show follows two bleary-eyed young parents as they trudge through the trenches and discover their post-baby identities. In an evening of new-parent Greatest Hits, a foul-mouthed toddler zeroes in on “The Most Dangerous Thing In The Room”; a chronically-overlooked younger sibling sings the “Second Child Blues”; a mom trio celebrates yoga pants in an R&B love song to the “official mom uniform”; Dad discovers he's not the “ice-cream and movie-night cool parent” but rather the “do your homework real parent” amid a kiddo sugar-crash; and Mom retrieves a sticky, hair-covered pacifier from the floor of an airport bathroom while her baby screams bloody murder and her flight boards without her.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 12 Hrs 17 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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